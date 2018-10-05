Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Met Tom Brady on a Blind Date: 'I Fell in Love with His Kind Eyes'

Gisele Bündchen almost didn’t meet her now-husband Tom Brady because she was so fed up with blind dates.

The supermodel, 38, shared some surprising details of her first encounter with her star quarterback husband, 41, on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday — namely that it went much better than she anticipated.

“We actually had a blind date. It was a funny story — because for some reason everybody thought they needed to like find me a boyfriend, so it was my third blind date,” the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author began.

Gisele Bündchen

“The other two were dinners, which, I was stuck there for an hour and a half thinking, ‘When can I get out? Where’s my food?'” she recalled. “The third blind date was actually Tom, and I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m not going on anymore blind dates. Let’s meet for a drink,’ because you know, a drink can take three minutes or two hours.”

Bündchen told the host that it was practically love at first sight. “You know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away. I was like, ‘What?’ He was just so — you know how sweet he is.”

Despite the ideal romance of their first date, the beginning of their relationship quickly became more complicated, as Brady found out that his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan was pregnant with his first son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas, about two months in. Bündchen opened up about this trying time, and how it ended happily ever after, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published in late September.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

“It wasn’t the ideal situation for anyone — there’s no manual to prepare you for that,” Bündchen explained. “But I’m so grateful for [Bridget]… I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child… He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand. I fell in love with him.”

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady and kids

In fact, the Jack’s birth in 2007 made her eager to start a family of her own. She and Brady married two years later, and though they had previously discussed waiting 10 years to have children, they realized they “wanted Jack to have a brother or sister close in age.”

The couple has two children together, daughter Vivian Lake, 5½, and son Benjamin Rein, 8½.