Gisele Bündchen Slams Rumors She and Tom Brady Divorced Over Football: 'It's Not So Black and White'

Despite her split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is always rooting for his success and happiness.

In her new April 2023 cover story for Vanity Fair, the 42-year-old supermodel slammed rumors that she and the newly retired NFL star, 45, split over his decision to continue playing professional football past a time she was comfortable with.

Calling the buzz "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," Bündchen continued of her ex-husband, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever."

"If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she added. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce last October, shortly after announcing their decision to split after 13 years of marriage. The two share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, while Brady is also dad to son Jack, 15.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Gisele Bündchen for Vanity Fair's April 2023 cover story. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

The Brazilian fashion icon lamented to Vanity Fair over how "people really made" their split "about" his back-and-forth decision on retirement.

"What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," Bündchen added later in her conversation with the magazine. "It's not so black and white."

In their case, she explained, they "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."

Gisele Bündchen on the cover of Vanity Fair's April 2023 issue. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," the model continued.

And while it "doesn't mean you don't love the person," Bündchen said, "It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

"When you love someone, you don't put them in a jail and say, 'You have to live this life,' " she added. "You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that's amazing."

And the mother of two insisted that she and her ex are "not playing against each other" — instead, they remain "a team ... and that's beautiful."

"I look back and I have no regrets," Bündchen said of their relationship. "I loved every bit of it."