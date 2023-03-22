Gisele Bündchen Denies 'Absurd' Report She's Dating Tom Brady's Billionaire Friend Jeffrey Soffer

Gisele Bündchen would like to emphatically set the record straight.

Following reports that the model, 42, is dating billionaire Jeffrey Soffer — who also happens to be friends with Bündchen's ex-husband Tom Brady — she denied it all in her new cover story with Vanity Fair.

"I have zero relationship with him in any way," Bündchen told the magazine. "He's Tom's friend, not my friend."

Bündchen called the rumors "absurd" and added that she hasn't even seen Soffer in months and wouldn't date someone who was friends with her ex. She further clarified that it was insulting for people to imply she was dating the 55-year-old billionaire for his wealth.

"I wouldn't be with [Brady's] friend," Bündchen said of Soffer. "I wouldn't be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money—it's ridiculous."

The rumors around Bündchen's love life have been swirling since she and Brady finalized their divorce in October last year, following 12 years of marriage. And while some believed that the divorce stemmed from Brady's decision to keep playing in the NFL after previously retiring, Bündchen told Vanity Fair that there was much more to their split than that — and confirmed she's still rooting for him.

Calling the buzz over their divorce "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard," Bündchen said of her ex-husband, "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever."

"If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she added. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

The Brazilian fashion icon lamented over how "people really made" their split "about" his back-and-forth decision on retirement.

"What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," Bündchen added later in her conversation with the magazine. "It's not so black and white."

In their case, she explained, they "wanted different things" compared to when they met in their 20s.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together."

"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make," the model continued.

And while it "doesn't mean you don't love the person," Bündchen said, "It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."

"When you love someone, you don't put them in a jail and say, 'You have to live this life,' " she added. "You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that's amazing."

And the mother of two insisted that she and her ex are "not playing against each other" — instead, they remain "a team ... and that's beautiful."