Gisele Bündchen Dances on Stripper Pole in Thong Bodysuit and Boots for Racy Arezzo Campaign

Gisele Bündchen is rocking a steamy new look for her latest campaign.

On Thursday, Italian brand Arezzo posted a reveal of the supermodel, 42, surrounded by mirrors in various poses while dancing around a stripper pole in a deep-V plunge black thong bodysuit and black boots.

"She's back and stronger than ever!" the translated caption on the luxury footwear site read. "This is your moment! And you? Which one is yours?"

In another racy look, the fit star shimmied in a silver fringe number with a built-in black bodysuit featuring black spaghetti straps, her long legs accentuated by the brand's strappy chunky-heeled metallic sandals.

Bündchen posted the latter stunning shots by creative director Giovanni Bianco to her own page on Friday, along with a video of the former look.

The Brazilian fashion icon was first cast in an Alexander McQueen runway show in 1998, quickly becoming one of the world's most recognizable supermodels — and, shortly after, one of the highest paid.

In 2000 alone, Bündchen appeared on the cover of Vogue in over 30 countries. She was also one of Victoria's Secret's Angels from 1999 to 2006.

Bündchen was back on her first Vogue cover since her divorce from Tom Brady just last month, donning an all-red Maison Valentino look complete with matching nails and fiery red hair and lips for the edgy Vogue Italia cover.

The supermodel's new campaign comes months after her divorce from decorated NFL quarterback Brady, 45, was finalized in October 2022.

The athlete struggled with an up-and-down final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before announcing on Feb. 1 that he was retiring "for good" after 23 seasons in the NFL.

Shortly after, Bündchen left a supportive comment on her ex's announcement post.

"Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life," she wrote in the comments, along with a prayer-hands emoji.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in 2018. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty

An insider close to Bündchen later told PEOPLE she has nothing negative to say about her ex-husband and that she is "sincerely happy" for Brady in whatever he does.

"Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the source said.

Now back focusing on her own career, Bündchen has embraced more confidence from aging.

The model and mother of two told V Magazine last July — her first cover shoot in years — about maintaining longevity in the fashion world, how modeling and art go hand-in-hand and how aging is actually the ultimate sign of strength.

"When you're in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong," Bündchen said. "When you're in your 40s, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that's in all [aspects] of my life."