Gisele Bündchen Dances in a Sexy Leotard for New Stuart Weitzman Ad (and Shirtless Men Are Involved!)

You’ve seen Taylor Swift take stages all over the country in her Stuart Weitzman shoes. Now it’s Gisele Bündchen’s turn to dance in the footwear! The supermodel (who’s been the star face of Stuart Weitzman since 2014) shows off her best moves for the label’s first television commercial, which will air during Sunday’s VMAs broadcast. But good news: you can watch it right here.

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman

Bündchen wears a plunging black-and-white leotard and the brand’s peep-toe leather Koko booties in the spot (directed by Mario Testino), as she does the electric slide with a group of male dancers, who are shirtless, naturally.

“Gisele exemplifies the Stuart Weitzman woman with her zest for life, family and fashion,” Weitzman tells PEOPLE, adding that she was a pro on the dance floor. “She was more than a natural, danced like a little girl in her favorite boots.”

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman

So how are 3 1/2 inch heels so comfortable to dance in? According to Weitzman, it’s all about the “fastidious attention to the way they are designed and made.” He adds that the thigh-high boot is the most popular trend for fall 2015. (Just ask Taylor and Selena Gomez, who hit the stage Wednesday at the 1989 World Tour in matching “All Legs” boots from the brand.)

As for the ideal Stuart Weitzman customer, the iconic footwear designer says “she’s smart, she’s cool, and she’s as well-informed as a shopper could possibly be.”

And that customer probably already knows what trends are hot right now. “Practical has come alongside sexy, the leg has dominated over the foot, and iconic has replaced gimmick in footwear fashion,” Weitzman advises.

What do you think of Bündchen’s commercial? Are you a fan of thigh-high boots? Sound off below!

–Brittany Talarico