Gisele Bündchen Celebrates First Valentine's Day Since Tom Brady Divorce by Smooching Her Dogs

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage

By Hedy Phillips
Published on February 14, 2023 11:27 AM
Gisele Bundchen
Photo: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen is all about "pure" love this Valentine's Day.

The supermodel, bestselling author and mom shared on Instagram that she's celebrating the day of love with her pups, Fluffy and Lua. "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!" she wrote on Instagram alongside three photos of herself rolling around on the floor and smooching her pups.

In all three photos, Bündchen, 42, has a smile on her face while showing her dogs love. The two dogs also look more than happy to shower Bündchen with love, too, as they climb on her and lick her face.

This Valentine's Day marks the first for Bündchen since her split from Tom Brady. The two, who are parents to Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, finalized their divorce on Oct. 28 after 13 years of marriage

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized in Glades County, Fla. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

At the time, both Brady and Bündchen posted to their social media channels with respect for their relationship and the life they built.

Brady shared in an Instagram Story, "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Bündchen shared in her own post, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Since the divorce, Bündchen has been spending time exercising in Costa Rica with family jiu-jitsu instructor and her close friend Joaquim Valente.

A source told PEOPLE last month that she "loves Costa Rica, and feels good and healthy there. She is fit and keeping active."

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," the source added. "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

Bündchen is also ready to jump back into modeling in a major way. She kicked off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton — her first since finalizing her divorce.

"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," the source said. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

The supermodel also returned to set for a multi-day photoshoot in Florida, wearing a variety of skin-baring looks and bold swimsuits.

Before taking a break to raise her family, Bündchen had previously been named the highest-paid model for 14 straight years from 2002 to 2016 thanks to massive contracts with brands like Pantene, Carolina Herrera, and Chanel.

On Feb. 1, Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning.

In a video, the legendary quarterback who cemented his place among football's all-time greats, said that he was retiring "for good" this time, in reference to his decision to retire and then unretired over the course of 40 days last year.

