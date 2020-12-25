The quarterback and supermodel moved their family to Florida after Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gisele Bündchen Celebrates First Christmas Since Moving to Tampa with Husband Tom Brady and Their Kids

Merry Christmas from the Brady Bunch!

Gisele Bündchen shared a sweet Instagram post with some snapshots from the family's Christmas celebration on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Wishing you all a merry Christmas! Sending so much love to you and your families! ❤️🎄✨,” the supermodel, 40, captioned her post, repeating the sentiment in Portuguese.

One photo features Gisele and husband Tom Brady smiling for a selfie in front of their Christmas tree, while another shows the couple cuddling in a beam of sunlight. Another blurry snap shows 7-year-old daughter Vivian Lake smiling in front of the tree.

Gisele and Brady also share 10-year-old son Benjamin Rein, and the NFL star is also dad to son John “Jack” Edward, 13, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Image zoom Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen | Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Image zoom Gisele's Instagram | Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

After spending more than two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady, 43, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 NFL season.

The quarterback announced his departure from the Patriots on March 17 before officially signing with Tampa Bay just three days later. He won six Super Bowls with New England.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Tom Brady and family | Credit: Tom Brady/Instagram

Image zoom Tom Brady | Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty

Amid the transition, Bündchen has been showing support for her husband on social media, and even posted an adorable video of herself and the couple's two kids dancing at home to cheer on Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's game against the Carolina Panthers in September.

In the sweet clip, Bündchen is seen with Vivian and Benjamin as the group roots for the quarterback's newest NFL team.

Each family member is wearing a Buccaneer's jersey featuring Brady's number as they showed off their moves while seemingly watching the game from home.

"Let’s go Bucs, let’s go papai!!!! ," the supermodel captioned the video.