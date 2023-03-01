Gisele Bündchen Shares Candid Instagram About 'When Life Gets Challenging': 'It Can Get Intense Out There'

Gisele Bündchen is focusing on her mental and physical wellbeing.

The Brazilian supermodel shared some insight into her wellness mindset in an Instagram post Wednesday with a picture of herself practicing yoga with a backdrop of the beach. In her candid post, she touched on not just her wellness, but how to get through things when life gets hard.

"Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions," the 42-year-old model wrote in the caption. "When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."

She continued, "It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create! ✨🙏🏼✨"

Bündchen's yoga-centric Instagram comes after her recent return to Brazil where she celebrated the country's iconic Carnival festival, honoring her Brazilian roots.

"It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture," she captioned a series of Instagram photos last month, which included colorful documentation of parade floats and performers, as well as several of her showing off her toned figure in a crop top and white jeans.

Both posts came after the model's first single Valentine's Day since her divorce from ex Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. The two share children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, and officially called it quits in October.

Gisele Bündchen enjoys the Rio de Janeiro Carnival. Brazil News/MEGA

Last month, a source close to Bündchen told PEOPLE that she is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

Meanwhile, Brady has been spending quality time with his children, recently adopting two kittens that Vivian fell in love with.

Although details of the former couple's settlement agreement and custody details were not publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy, a source told PEOPLE "they agreed to joint custody of the kids."