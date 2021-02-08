Gisele Bündchen and Camille Kostek Channel Loves Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in 'Bad Boy' Spoof
The models celebrated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory together
Models Gisele Bündchen and Camille Kostek came together on the football field to lovingly impersonate their Super Bowl champions, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took home the win on Sunday night.
Kostek, who has been dating Gronkowski since 2015, joined the team on the field to celebrate their victory, and grabbed Bündchen, Brady's wife of nearly 12 years, to film a short video hilariously channeling their men.
In the clip, Kostek and Bündchen nod their heads up-and-down and dance as the P. Diddy song "Bad Boy for Life" plays in the background. "😎😎 @gisele," Kostek captioned the video.
The idea for the video seems to stem from a clip that the models' loves filmed after winning the NFC Championship. After winning the game that determined their spot in the 2021 Super Bowl, Brady and Gronkowski showed off their NFC Champions gear as they proudly strutted to the Buccaneers' team plane with the same P. Diddy song playing.
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to earn the Lombardi Trophy. Brady led the way for Tampa Bay's offense, helping the team earn a 31-9 victory.
With the win, Brady scored his seventh Super Bowl ring and was spotted hugging and celebrating his kids after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, with wife Bündchen, and he's also dad to 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Bündchen posted a video of Vivian, Benjamin and Jack to her Instagram Story , which showed them waiting for an elevator in the stadium as Gronkowski — Brady's longtime teammate — celebrated the victory on a television screen near them. Both Benjamin and Jack wore matching Brady No. 12 jerseys.
Meanwhile, Kostek planted a big kiss on Gronkowski after his win, captioning a photo of them by saying, "Tastes like a champion."
"CANT THINK OF A CAPTION RN IM CELEBRATING," the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swim cover star also wrote.
Gronkowski who came out of retirement following several seasons with the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2020, added a fourth Super Bowl ring to his collection on Sunday.
Gronkowski joined Tampa Bay a month after his former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady revealed he was leaving Massachusetts to sign with the Buccaneers last year.
Super Bowl LV marked quarterback Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance and Gronkowski's sixth.