Gisele Bündchen Says Her Comments About Younger Models on Instagram Were 'Misunderstood'

Gisele Bündchen is explaining herself after she received backlash for comments she made about models who use Instagram to promote themselves.

The veteran supermodel, 37, graces the July cover of Vogue in which she opened up about how social media has become a new way for up and coming models to make their mark.

Bündchen, who is on social media, told the magazine it was her younger sister who created her Instagram account and that “if it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets” rather than snaps of herself.

“It’s not my generation — I have to be honest about that,” she said. “I’m older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do it, forget it. I wouldn’t do it.”

After receiving backlash for her comments, the former Victoria Secret Angel tweeted that her sentiment was “misunderstood.”

“My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy,” she tweeted. “I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media.”

“I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone, and I believe that we are all learning,” she added.

Bündchen also spoke about her career as the world’s most famous supermodel, explaining, “I’m not a model.”

“Modeling is a job that I do, a career that I’ve had,” she said. “It allowed me to see the world, and I was well paid for it. But it never defined me.”

She regarded each job during her heyday as just that — a job. “I’m a Cancer, the little crab. Loves the home, her sanctuary, all the cozy things. So I was a fish out of water in fashion. I was always like, ‘Let me go to the job and go home.'”

