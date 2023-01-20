Gisele Bündchen 'Adores and Trusts' Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente: 'They Have a Deep Relationship'

While they're not officially dating, Gisele Bündchen remains close with family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente a source tells PEOPLE

By
Published on January 20, 2023 02:46 PM
Joaquim Valente, Gisele
Photo: Valente Brothers/Instagram; Tristar Media/Getty

Gisele Bündchen remains close with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

A source close to the supermodel, 42, tells PEOPLE that she and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't rushing into putting any type of romantic label on their relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider says. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

The source adds that Bündchen loves Costa Rica — the spot where she and Valente have vacationed together on numerous occasions — and is keeping fit and active.

A second insider close to Bündchen notes that the star is "focused on her kids, her health and work," adding, "She is happy and doing really well."

"She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year," the source continues. "Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

gisele bundchen
Gisele Bundchen. Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Earlier this month, Bündchen and Valente were spotted running together in Costa Rica. The supermodel wore matching olive running shorts and a sports bra, while Valente donned a light blue T-shirt and black running shorts.

Bündchen and Valente's time together came before her ex-husband Brady's devastating NFL loss Sunday night, eliminating him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from chasing another ring at this year's Super Bowl.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The outing also came two months after Bündchen was first seen vacationing with Valente and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — in Costa Rica.

At the time, Bündchen and her brood visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, alongside Valente, two weeks after the star's divorce from Brady, 45, was finalized.

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce on Oct. 28.

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized in Glades County, Fla. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel entered into a marital settlement agreement three days earlier, "which includes a parenting plan," per the documents. However, according to a state law, the details of their settlement agreement and custody details will not be publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy.

Additionally, both parties did not file "any of their financial disclosures with the Court."

Related Articles
Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Seen Out Again with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente as Ex Tom Brady Ousted from Playoffs
Joaquim Valente, gisele bundchen
All About Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Instructor, Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Collection Modeled by Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
Joaquim Valente, Gisele
How Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Practice with Joaquim Valente Led to the 'Best Version' of Herself
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Spotted for First Time After Costa Rica Vacation with Kids and Jiu Jitsu Instructor
HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)
Gisele Bündchen Travels to Costa Rica with Her Kids — and Their Jiu-Jitsu Instructors
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmT4K_MuaZ7/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Says She's 'Recharging with My Little Ones' During Brazil Getaway After Divorce
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Tom Brady Takes Kids Out for Pizza After They Return from Costa Rica Trip with Mom Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out for Jewelry Store Anniversary Dinner in Brazil After Tom Brady Divorce
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Officially Finalized
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen to File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnKMtKRuCeq/. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Shares Tranquil Wishes for 2023 Following Divorce from Tom Brady
Gisele Bundchen Louis Vuitton Yayoi Kusama collection
Gisele Bündchen Returns to Modeling Post-Tom Brady Divorce for New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Tom Brady poses for a photo prior to Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match); Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Among the Biggest Shareholders in FTX, Bankruptcy Docs Show