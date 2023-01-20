Gisele Bündchen 'Adores and Trusts' Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente: 'They Have a Deep Relationship'

Gisele Bündchen remains close with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.

A source close to the supermodel, 42, tells PEOPLE that she and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't rushing into putting any type of romantic label on their relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider says. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

The source adds that Bündchen loves Costa Rica — the spot where she and Valente have vacationed together on numerous occasions — and is keeping fit and active.

A second insider close to Bündchen notes that the star is "focused on her kids, her health and work," adding, "She is happy and doing really well."

"She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year," the source continues. "Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option."

Earlier this month, Bündchen and Valente were spotted running together in Costa Rica. The supermodel wore matching olive running shorts and a sports bra, while Valente donned a light blue T-shirt and black running shorts.

Bündchen and Valente's time together came before her ex-husband Brady's devastating NFL loss Sunday night, eliminating him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from chasing another ring at this year's Super Bowl.

The outing also came two months after Bündchen was first seen vacationing with Valente and her two kids — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9 — in Costa Rica.

At the time, Bündchen and her brood visited Provincia de Puntarenas, a province located on Costa Rica's coast, alongside Valente, two weeks after the star's divorce from Brady, 45, was finalized.

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce on Oct. 28.

Per a three-page legal document obtained by PEOPLE, the petition for the dissolution of marriage was filed and finalized in Glades County, Fla. The paperwork officially declared the marriage as dissolved and "irretrievably broken."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel entered into a marital settlement agreement three days earlier, "which includes a parenting plan," per the documents. However, according to a state law, the details of their settlement agreement and custody details will not be publicly filed with the court to protect their privacy.

Additionally, both parties did not file "any of their financial disclosures with the Court."