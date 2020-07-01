All of Girlfriend Collective’s Best-Sellers Have Finally Been Restocked
And there are even more colors than before
It’s beginning to feel a lot like summer — not only because the temperatures are veering into sweating-even-when-you’re-not-doing-anything territory, but also because brands are releasing new collections that look and feel like the warmest season of the year.
Sustainable and celeb-approved activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is the latest to unveil a limited-edition seasonal range dubbed Summer Orchard. Even the name itself conjures up dreamy thoughts of frolicking in a daisy-covered field with an apple in hand — only instead of wearing an airy white linen dress, you’re in the label’s flattering designs that are made to comfortably move with you and support you in style.
Girlfriend Collective’s offerings run the gamut from shaping leggings that are made from 25 recycled bottles but are as soft as butter to bike shorts you won’t only want to wear for biking. Sports bras, unitards, track pants, and windbreakers are also among the label’s selection — but since everything from Girlfriend Collective sells so quickly, you can easily miss your chance at adding new styles to your closet.
Luckily, all of the brand’s sold-out essentials are finally back in stock, and prettier than ever, too, dropping in four summer-perfect, mood-boosting colors: lilac, acorn (a light brown), marigold, and lemon. That means right now, you can scoop up best-selling shaping leggings that have earned more than 6,000 five-star reviews (and are among the most-praised leggings on the internet) in the aforementioned poppy hues. The always-sold-out size-inclusive bike shorts also got a summer makeover, and the best-selling pocket leggings that are rarely in stock have finally been replenished.
This is one collection drop you don’t want to miss out on — in the few short hours it’s been available, select sizes have already sold out. Shop all of Girlfriend Collective’s best-selling activewear essentials in summery colors below.
