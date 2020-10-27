Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Bra That’s Always Sold Out Isn’t Just Back in Stock, It’s on Sale, Too

Some things are so popular, it’s nearly impossible to get your hands on them. Girlfriend Collective’s sustainable activewear is just that — so coveted, it’s almost always sold out. But fans of the brand who’ve long had their sights set on something from the label are going to be happy to know that a) all of its best-sellers have been restocked, and b) everything is marked down 20 percent.

Girlfriend Collective’s Everything Sale is here for your bank account, but anyone who’s ever purchased a thing or two from the brand will tell you the dent in your wallet will be well worth it. Girlfriend Collective is currently offering 20 percent off absolutely everything on its site (no exclusions!), and yes, that means its famous Paloma Bra is going for a cool $30.40 instead of its usual $38.

It’s worth mentioning that this is the earliest sitewide holiday sale Girlfriend Collective has ever had and the first time such steep discounts have dropped in tandem with a new collection launch (its Winter Collection is here and it’s already selling out).

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Paloma Bra, $30.40 (orig. $38); girlfriend.com

Girlfriend Collective’s offering runs the gamut, and the brand has something for everyone. If you’re looking for an easy, one-and-done workout-to-brunch piece, the brand’s top-rated Unitard (which is also Molly Sims-approved, FYI) is a must-buy. If shaping leggings is what you’re after, the High-Rise Compressive Leggings made from 25 water bottles are sure to be your calling card.

Remember, everything is 20 percent off, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Considering Girlfriend Collective’s cult-following, we don't anticipate these on-sale pieces to stay in stock for long. So word to the wise: Shop the sitewide sale today.

Below, check out our favorite Girlfriend Collective pieces we think you’ll love just as much as we do.

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Leggings, $54.50 (orig. $68); girlfriend.com

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Skort, $46.40 (orig. $58); girlfriend.com

Buy It! When We All Vote x Girlfriend Collective Crew Socks, $11.20 (orig. $14); girlfriend.com

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective R&R Jogger, $54.50 (orig. $68); girlfriend.com

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Eva V-Neck Tee, $25.60 (orig. $38); girlfriend.com

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Pocket Legging, $62.40 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com

