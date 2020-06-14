Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These $68 Shaping Leggings Are the Answer to Your Most Common Leggings Frustrations

The frustrations around leggings are plenty. “They just won’t stay up,” “They’re see-through when I squat,” and “They lasted me less than a year” are some common points of annoyance among shoppers who’ve tried (and failed) to scoop up really good pairs of leggings. Just like any shopping journey, the search to find the perfect pair is by no means easy — and with a leggings landscape that spans miles, it can be daunting, too.

There’s one brand, though, that’s come up with the perfect leggings recipe: Girlfriend Collective. If you’re not yet familiar with this label, it’s time to commit it to memory, because it’ll change the way you feel in (and about) your leggings for good.

Girlfriend’s leggings are equal parts sustainable (more on that below), size-inclusive, comfortable, flattering, and squat-proof — all “ingredients” of an ideal pair of leggings. Shoppers who’ve taken the brand’s best-selling Compressive Leggings out for an IRL spin have sung their praises so loudly that even a leggings skeptic would be inspired to buy these.

“Best ever.” “Perfect.” “Super comfortable.” “Buttery soft.” “Second pair.” “Third pair.” “Four years and going strong.” These are just a few of the thousands and thousands of customer reviews written about Girlfriend’s top-rated shaping leggings. Just from those short blurbs, you can piece together a clear picture of just how loved they are — and how much you’ll love them, too.

They’re available in an array of classic colors like black, moss green, and plum purple, and they’re in sizes XS to 6XL. What’s more, you can also choose between inseam lengths, so they’re practically customizable.

Aside from the color and size variety, it’s important to mention another game-changing facet: The compressive leggings are made from 25 water bottles that were diverted from landfills. And not only are they recycled, but they’re also recyclable, meaning when you’re done with your pair several years from now, you can recycle them with ReGirlfriend.

Shop the Internet’s most praised leggings below and get ready to tell all your friends about them.

