"The best thing to do is send a message that we don't want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us," Giorgio Armani said

Giorgio Armani Held Milan Fashion Week Show in Silence as a 'Sign of Respect' for Ukraine

Giorgio Armani is showing his support for Ukraine.

The Italian fashion designer, 87, stood by the country amid Russia's invasion into the area last week when he chose to present his show during Milan Fashion Week in silence, with no music playing as models walked runway.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine," Armani said in a statement, which was shared in an Instagram video on Sunday that featured footage from the show.

In the clip, male and female models strutted down the catwalk in attire from the designer's eponymous fashion label's fall 2022 collection. Only the sound of applause from audience members could be heard throughout the venue.

"The best thing to do is send a message that we don't want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us," Armani later added while at the show, per CNN.

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine last week, according to the Ukraine government, with forces moving from the north, east and south.

The attack is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people. Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.