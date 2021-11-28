Giorgio Armani Receives Knight Grand Cross, Italy's Highest Civilian Honor

"This honor holds a particular meaning for me," Giorgio Armani said as he was presented with Italy's highest civilian honor, the Knight Grand Cross

Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience during the Giorgio Armani Prive Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France.

Giorgio Armani is being recognized for his legendary fashion career.

The iconic fashion designer, 87, was presented Friday with the Knight Grand Cross decorated with Grand Cordon, bestowed by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella in a private ceremony at the Palazzo del Quirinale in Rome, according to WWD.

"This honor holds a particular meaning for me. It came from our president, who is not only the head of state, but also a man whose values, open-mindedness and kindness are unquestionably high," Armani said after the ceremony. "I am proud to represent Italy and I am honored to receive this prestigious title, which the president is giving me on behalf of the whole country."

Italy's highest civilian honor is part of the country's Order of Merit, which is bestowed to those who have excelled in the fields of literature, the arts, economy, public service and social, philanthropic and humanitarian activities.

The recognition has gone to other Italian fashion designers in the past, including Miuccia Prada in 2015 and Valentino Garavani in 1986.

Armani founded his eponymous fashion line in 1975 with professional and life partner Sergio Galeotti. Over the years, the brand has expanded into the industries of beauty, home, music, sports and luxury hotels.

Through the Giorgio Armani Foundation, established in 2016, he's also given to a number of social causes, including donating $2.2 million to hospitals in Italy during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

