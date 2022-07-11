Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years

Giorgio Armani, the luxe Italian designer credited for bridging the gap between the runway and Hollywood, made his celebrity red carpet debut on April 3, 1978.

Famously dressing Diane Keaton at the 50th Academy Awards, he caught the eye of many when he styled her in a beige jacket over a coordinating long skirt — making her the first actress to don his designs on the red carpet.

"Someone like Diane had a completely different idea of what the image of stardom should be – she wanted to be a relatable person first, a star second," Armani told Grazia.

"I found myself the designer credited with giving these women an appropriate wardrobe – something that could compete sartorially with what their male colleagues were wearing," he added. "Diane is channelling that spirit with this outfit."

Keaton accepted the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Annie Hall that year.