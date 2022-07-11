Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years
An Italian icon, a godfather of fashion, and a pioneer of red carpet dressing, Giorgio Armani has not only created an empire identified with luxury and glamour but he's created unmatched relationships with top talent as well. In celebration of his 88th birthday, take a look back at the legend's most memorable fashion designs for celebrities
Giorgio Armani red carpet debut with Diane Keaton
Giorgio Armani, the luxe Italian designer credited for bridging the gap between the runway and Hollywood, made his celebrity red carpet debut on April 3, 1978.
Famously dressing Diane Keaton at the 50th Academy Awards, he caught the eye of many when he styled her in a beige jacket over a coordinating long skirt — making her the first actress to don his designs on the red carpet.
"Someone like Diane had a completely different idea of what the image of stardom should be – she wanted to be a relatable person first, a star second," Armani told Grazia.
"I found myself the designer credited with giving these women an appropriate wardrobe – something that could compete sartorially with what their male colleagues were wearing," he added. "Diane is channelling that spirit with this outfit."
Keaton accepted the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Annie Hall that year.
Julia Roberts' Giorgio Armani suit at the 1990 Golden Globes
Julia Roberts, another longtime fan-turned-friend of the designer, turned heads with her menswear-inspired Giorgio Armani suit at the 1990 Golden Globes.
Roberts won best supporting actress for Steel Magnolias that year — accepting the award clad in the oversized trouser suit, tie, curly locks and her signature smile.
She told InStyle that she just picked it off the rack, "I loved the shape of it," she said. "For me, this was the epitome of being dressed up."
Jodie Foster's Giorgio Armani outfit at the 1989 Academy Awards
Jodie Foster built a strong relationship with Armani after he rescued her from the Oscar's "Worst Dressed" list in 1989, the designer told Grazia of the actress who he has "fond memories of."
He recalled, "For her second Oscar, she wore a tuxedo of mine, and she was considered one of the best dressed at the ceremony. It was fun putting an actress in a traditionally male style at an event where women usually wear dramatic and often overblown evening gowns."
From that moment on, Foster and Armani have been longtime collaborators through the years. In fact, the actress has worn Armani to all but one Oscars ceremony since 1990.
"Even today, after more than 30 years, I still have the pleasure of dressing her for all important occasions," the designer proudly told the outlet.
Katie Holmes' Giorgio Armani wedding dress in 2006
While Armani has established a name for himself on red carpets, he has also created personalized relationships with celebrities dressing them for a wide array of events — one being Katie Holmes' wedding to now-ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2006.
The bride wore an off-the-shoulder custom Armani wedding gown covered in embroidery and crystals and featured a full floor-length veil. The designer himself was in attendance at the ceremony.
Beyoncé's collaborations with Giorgio Armani
In addition to actresses, Armani has designed outfits for a handful of musicians as well, one notably being Beyoncé who was named the face of the designer's fragrance, Emporio Armani Diamonds, in 2007.
That same year, the Grammy-winning artist chose the designer for the 79th Oscars where she stunned in a one-strap Armani sea foam green gown.
But that wasn't the first time Beyoncé wore one of Armani's looks. When the singer made her debut in 2005, she not only wore Armani on the carpet — but she performed three of the numbers nominated for Best Original Song in the look.
Hilary Swank's collaborations with Giorgio Armani
Hilary Swank posed with Armani after the Giorgio Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2008 haute couture collection show on Jan. 21, 2008 in Paris, France.
The actress has donned the designer's looks numerous times and has vocalized her admiration for Armani and his work.
"I have known the Armanis and Mr. Armani for many years now," Swank told the Associated Press in 2015. "They've dressed me a few times. I'm a big fan of the house and I'm really happy to be here tonight," she said in 2013 of his haute couture show in Paris.
Giorgio Armani's memorable Met Gala moments
Armani has been a staple at the Met Gala with his designs being worn by A-listers for decades, ranging from George Clooney to Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.
Victoria Beckham channeled the costume institute's theme, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" in the most "posh" way — with a vintage Giorgio Armani beaded, see-through dress featuring a raised collar and super high slit from the Fall 1989 collection.
In fact, Vogue's Anna Wintour named Armani honorary chair of the evening — with co-chairs being Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Katie Holmes' Giorgio Armani gown at the 2008 Met Gala
Also at the 2008 Met Gala, Holmes kept her allegiance to her wedding dress designer in a vintage Giorgio Armani red sequined bustier dress originally from the his Fall 1993 collection.
Anne Hathaway's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2009 Academy Awards
Anne Hathaway has been a fan of the designer for years, wearing Armani to screenings, award shows, and more.
One of her most memorable ensembles was worn at the 2009 Oscars, a Giorgio Armani Privé mermaid-style gown.
"Anne is so lovely and ethereal — she reminds me of the great actresses of Hollywood's Golden Age," Armani told InStyle. "For this reason I dressed her as a type of fairy-mermaid, pure and sparkling."
Lady Gaga's collaborations with Giorgio Armani
Armani designed Lady Gaga's red carpet and live performance outfits at the 2010 Grammy Awards, which went down as an iconic collaboration that hit all the right notes.
"We hear Lady Gaga's music everywhere we go. It is like a soundtrack of our times," Armani said in a release. "In addition to her formidable songwriting skills, she is a modern fashion phenomenon. I am delighted to be creating these outfits on such an important night for her, the Grammys."
Following her unforgettable fashion statement at the Grammys, the singer announced that she chose Armani to design all of her costumes for her 2011 Monster Ball global tour the following year.
Jennifer Lopez's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2010 Academy Awards
Jennifer Lopez brought the wow factor to the 2010 Academy Award in her pink Armani Privé gown with sculptural bodice and side train.
Amanda Seyfried's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2010 Academy Awards
Giorgio Armani designs were everywhere at the 2010 Academy Awards. In addition to Lopez, Amanda Seyfried popped out in one of the Italian fashion house's creations.
Opting for a pale mint green Armani Privé gown, her dainty ensemble complimented her porcelain skin as she elegantly posed and graced the red carpet in style.
Claire Danes' Giorgio Armani gown at the 2010 Emmy Awards
In 2010, Claire Danes turned heads in the designer at the 62nd Emmy Awards. She snagged two wins that evening: one for best actress for Temple Grandin and the other for best dressed in her crystal-encrusted, sequin-covered Armani Privé gown.
Princess Charlene's Giorgio Armani wedding dress in 2011
Holmes wasn't the only one to dazzle in Giorgio Armani at her wedding!
To marry Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene secured her designer friend as the couturier — who designed her an off-white, heavily embellished silk Duchesse Armani Privé dress featuring a long train and veil.
He said in a press release that he was going for "a completely modern look, without any obvious sense of nostalgia or revivalism."
The year prior, Princess Charlene wore a gown by Armani to Monaco's Rose Ball Gala and later Armani Privé at Monaco's National Day, Nov. 24, 2010.
Rihanna's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2012 Grammy Awards
Rihanna shocked the 2012 Grammy Awards red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani gown that featured a plunging neckline, completely open back and thigh-high slit, marking one of her sexiest, most memorable looks ever.
Adele's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2012 Grammy Awards
Adele went six for six at the 54th Grammy Awards but needed nothing more than a simple, shimmery custom Giorgio Armani black gown to shine as bright as her.
Penelope Cruz's collaborations with Giorgio Armani
Between stunning on the red carpet and gracing magazine covers, Penelope Cruz has been wearing Armani for years. (She's even landed a cover alongside the designer himself!)
Beyond runway fashion, Armani's resume includes costume design as well — one being for 2013's The Counselor, starring Cruz.
"He's very unique," the actress said in an interview promoting the film. "You see an Armani piece and you can identify it, but at the same time it always feels new... he keeps reinventing itself. It's so beautiful everything he does."
Jodie Foster's Giorgio Armani gown at 2013 Golden Globes
Over two decades after Armani took Foster under his stylish wing, the designer was by her side once again for her mega Golden Globe honor in 2013.
Honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, the actress chose a sequin, navy Armani Privé criss cross bodice design to celebrate her big night.
Cate Blanchett's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2014 Academy Awards
Cate Blanchett looked cool and collected at the 2014 Academy Awards, despite being without a dress just 10 minutes before the red carpet.
The actress told PEOPLE, "It was Mr. Armani. It was between Mr. Armani, Mr. Armani and Mr. Armani. It was between three dresses, and I made the decision 10 minutes before I left."
Jessica Chastain's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2014 Academy Awards
Jessica Chastain described choosing her 86th Academy Awards dress as a "very tough decision," but she made the right call — the copper embellished custom Giorgio Armani gown landed her on countless best dressed lists.
Allison William's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2015 Golden Globes
Allison Williams not only picked a beautiful dress, but made a conscious decision when choosing to wear the red, sparkling Armani Privé dress to the 72nd Golden Globes.
In an effort to depart from her boyish Peter Pan costumes worn in the film, the actress explained her reasoning to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the carpet that night.
"I really like wearing [this]," she said. "It's Armani Privé. All handmade. It's just so delicate. After Peter Pan I felt like looking like a real girl…and I think this is girly enough for me."
Rihanna's Giorgio Armani gown at the 2017 Grammy Awards
Remember when we said Rihanna's 2015 Grammy getup was the most memorable look ever? It was, until she arrived to the 2017 Grammy Awards in another custom Armani Privé creation even more shocking than the first thanks to the crystal adorned tangerine top with a dramatic plissé skirt of voluminous deep-black silk organza.
Cate Blanchett's collaborations with Giorgio Armani
Blanchett not only dazzled in Armani, but stepped out alongside the legendary designer himself at the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London.
The evening marked a milestone moment for Armani, who was honored with the outstanding achievement accolade for his contributions to the fashion industry.
"Giorgio Armani is a legendary maestro, with a signature style that has defined Hollywood, as well as fashion," Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Justine Picardie said in a statement.
"Armani not only revolutionized what we think of as power-dressing, but also created a vision of alluringly understated elegance on the red carpet," she continued. "Less is more with Mr Armani – yet his apparently effortless minimalism is based on decades of experience and masterful expertise in the fine art of fashion."
Elle Fanning's Giorgio Armani gown at the Cannes Film Festival
Elle Fanning stepped out in a custom crystal embroidered pink Giorgio Armani Privé gown to attend the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
"@giorgioarmani made my dreams come true with this custom dress. Can I just wear it every day of my life?!!?✨" the actress captioned a slideshow of pictures showcasing her outfit on Instagram.
"I can't thank you enough for your continued kindness and artistry. Your work is nothing short of breathtaking✨" she continued.