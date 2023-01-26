Everything You Want to Know About 'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey's Eyebrows

Plus, the drugstore beauty product the actress relies on to get into character 

By Andrea Lavinthal
Published on January 26, 2023 02:21 PM
If you're a fan of Ginny & Georgia, the mother-daughter Netflix drama starring Brianne Howey (Georgia) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny), then it's likely you inhaled season two and have a lot of thoughts, feelings and most of all, questions. (Warning: Spoiler alerts ahead).

Is Georgia a serial killer? Where is Cynthia? Can someone please get Austin a good therapist? (That one was really more of a plea than a question.)

We'll have to wait until season three to find out the above, but in the meantime, there is one burning fan question we were able to answer: How does Brianne Howey get her brows to look like that? Here, the star, 33, shares the secret behind her amazing arches, plus the drugstore beauty product she relies on to get into character.

Have you always had bold brows?

"Yes. I grew up feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, my eyebrows are so bushy,' and I didn't like them in elementary school and junior high. My mom let me get them waxed, and it was all about the really thin brow. I feel like the early 2000s did us all dirty."

What's your grooming routine now?

"It was nice to let them grow back out, and it didn't take that long. I see my eyebrow stylist Liz Zaldana every six to eight weeks and she will tint and shape them with a tweezer and that's it. I don't thread or wax any more."

What products do you use on them?

"I apply Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum on a patch on each brow. It's fantastic. As for everything else, I love the angle on the Westman Atelier Bonne Brow Defining Brow Pencil and of course, I use an Anastasia Beverly Hills pencil as well as the gel. I like the Kosas Air Brow too."

Nikki Roumel, who plays young Georgia on the show, has your exact brows.

"When I first met her, the only difference is she wasn't as blonde and her brows weren't as dark. So they lightened her hair, darkened her brows, and then it was trippy. And now, still to this day, if I'm scrolling really fast on Instagram, I'll see her page but think it's me for half a second and go, 'When did I post that? No, it's Nikki.'"

Aside from a strong eyebrow, is there a beauty look that helps you get into character?

"The lip colors — Georgia always has to have a pop of color. We had every Burt's Bees balm, gloss, and lipstick under the sun. Also, her hair. The second we have the "Georgia curl," I feel very Georgia."

How has her look changed this season?

"She loved stepping into the role of the 'mayoress.' And we see the chameleon part of her transform with her hair and her makeup and her wardrobe. Everything is a bit more subdued, she's not layering it on quite as much. Also granted, when we first meet Georgia, she is really hurting and broken, so she isn't as put together as the Georgia we're used to. Wardrobe-wise, she's going to the office now. I'm obsessed with her blazers and her high-waist pants. But with a cute bodysuit underneath, maybe with a fun cutout, and then a really bright shoe. It's the perfect Georgia outfit."

She dresses really chic for a serial killer!

"Look, has Georgia murdered three people? Yes. Do I feel she's a serial killer? Absolutely not. The first two were self-defense, and the third was a mercy kill. She was returning the favor, because Cynthia wouldn't let her abusive ex move into town, and to Georgia, protection is everything. And that was the first time Georgia felt truly taken care of and protected. And in Georgia's limited toolbox, this is how you return the favor."

