This Stylish Hoodie Is Secretly a Nursing Top — and Amazon Shoppers Wish They Bought It Sooner
It’s getting chilly outside, so it’s time to start thinking about fall fashion: chunky sweaters, boots, and hoodies are a must. But for new moms, it can be a challenge to find something that looks good, feels good, and is practical enough for nursing. Luckily, the Ginkana Nursing Hoodie is a lightweight and super flattering options Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying.
The number-one bestseller in Amazon’s Maternity Nursing Knits and Tees category, looks just like a regular hoodie, but it actually has a secret nursing feature: the top front layer lifts up for easy access for nursing or pumping. Shoppers note that the stretchy soft fabric feels great against your skin and is just the right thickness so you won’t overheat during the fickle fall weather. It’s loose around the midsection for a flattering fit and the tunic length makes it perfect to pair with leggings.
Buy it! Ginkana Nursing Hoodie, $17.99–$22.99; amazon.com
Moms on Amazon absolutely love it. In addition to being the number-one bestseller in its category, it has over 1,100 five-star reviews from shoppers who call it their “go-to breastfeeding shirt.”. The popular piece comes in 15 different colors and styles, including solids, stripes, and floral prints. It’s also very budget-friendly with styles priced between $18 and $23, so you can step up your fall fashion game without breaking the bank.
“I wish I had bought this shirt sooner!” says one customer. “It makes nursing so easy, it’s not noticeably a nursing shirt because of the stripes, it’s cute and super soft. It checks all my boxes!”
Whether you’re lounging around the house or heading out for some fall fun, the Ginkana Nursing Hoodie is about to become your fall wardrobe staple. Head over to Amazon to shop it now.
