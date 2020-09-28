This Stylish Hoodie Is Secretly a Nursing Top — and Amazon Shoppers Wish They Bought It Sooner

The number-one bestseller in Amazon’s Maternity Nursing Knits and Tees category, looks just like a regular hoodie, but it actually has a secret nursing feature: the top front layer lifts up for easy access for nursing or pumping. Shoppers note that the stretchy soft fabric feels great against your skin and is just the right thickness so you won’t overheat during the fickle fall weather. It’s loose around the midsection for a flattering fit and the tunic length makes it perfect to pair with leggings.