She said “I do!’

Gina Rodriguez looked like a true bridal beauty as she walked down the aisle in a stunning satin Pronovias mermaid dress to marry her longtime love Joe LoCicero in a romantic ceremony on Saturday.

The gorgeous gown featured spaghetti straps, a draped neckline and a dramatic long train. She accessorized with Lajoux diamond eternity earrings with custom diamond “J” and “G” charms attached to each hoop. Rodriguez wore her hair down in loose waves with an embellished clip pinned into it.

After the ceremony, Rodriguez got ready to party as she switched into another gown featuring a sheer corset bodice with pearls intricately placed throughout the design.

The actress confirmed her marriage with a romantic wedding video shared on her Instagram account on Monday.

“May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever,” she captioned the post.

Life imitated art for Rodriguez, who was photographed filming a scene for the fifth and final season of her beloved CW show, Jane the Virgin, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress as she prepared for her own nuptials.

Months before her big day, Rodriguez revealed that she had been taking a hands-off approach to wedding planning. “I have a great mother-in-law that I’m hoping will do the whole thing for me,” she told E! News.

But even though she relied on her future in-laws to help plan the special event, she wanted her fiancé to provide input on wedding details too.

“He has an opinion, so that’s good,” she told the outlet. “He’s not just like a do-whatever. He has an opinion.”

The actress also opened up about her desire to have a stress-free wedding while appearing as a guest on The Talk. “So as of this Sunday, I feel like we’re gonna elope,” she joked. “It is so much drama! It’s a lot of work.”

Added Rodriguez: “There was a point when I was like, ‘Everybody arrange everything.’ I just want to show up. I just want to do it. I want to say ‘I do.’ I’m happy. And then I started hearing about what they wanted to do and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know about that.’” (She did briefly consider getting married in the Reem Acra dress she wore to the Golden Globes earlier this year, she told USA Today: “I loved my dress so much. It was the first time that I was like, ‘Can I purchase this dress after I wear it? I want to own this dress,'” she said. “And Joe was like, let’s just go right now! You’re done up, I’m done up. Let’s do it!”)

The Jane the Virgin star confirmed her engagement to PEOPLE in early August. “I am [engaged]!” Rodriguez told PEOPLE. “He’s the best. He’s the f—- best. We’ve been engaged for like a month — I’ve kept it a secret for a while.”

Rodriguez and LoCicero met in 2016 when he played a stripper on Jane the Virgin, and they started dating soon after.