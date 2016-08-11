The Jane the Virgin actress opens up about her recent buzzcut

Gina Rodriguez on Shaving Her Head: 'I Came Out Stronger Than I Ever Thought'

“Honestly, in the moment, it wasn’t emotional,” the 32-year-old actress confessed to PeopleStyle at the CBS, CW and Showtime TCA party in West Hollywood on Wednesday. “I thought I was going to have a panic attack. I thought I was going to cry, all those things because I haven’t had my hair cut off since I was like 15, but I didn’t do any of those.”

The Jane the Virgin star added that it wasn’t until after the initial cut that she began experiencing the absence of her hair, which was something she had to learn to cope with.

“It was a very intense character that I played,” she explained. “It was a mixture of that, and looking at myself in the mirror for the first time in a way I’d never seen myself, utilizing all those things that I talked to the young girls about, and I talked to them about it because I’m reminding myself as well.”

Rodriguez says she eventually did learn to love her short hair, but it was a process.

“[Shaving my head] was transformative because I came out stronger than I ever thought I would,” she told PeopleStyle. “But I went through a journey that probably made me the weakest I’d ever been.”

And she’s since experimented with her shorter cut. After the initial shave, Rodriguez eventually freshened up her tresses with a chic new do — the shoulder-skimming blonde ombré bob she’s rocking now.

