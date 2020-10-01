Gina Rodriguez Remembers a Stressful Wardrobe Malfunction: 'I Was Sewn Into the Dress'

When the Jane the Virgin star had a last-minute dress mishap before an event, she and her stylist had 10 minutes to come up with a quick fix!

Behind almost every red carpet look is a team of fashion stylists and assistants who handle everything from dry cleaning and steaming to touch-ups and alternations — and when a last-minute fashion emergency strikes, these pros often save the day.

Gina Rodriguez recently told PEOPLE that her stylist, Lauren Rodriguez, did exactly that when the Jane the Virgin star "couldn't really fit" into her dress before an event.

“Instead of using the zipper, my stylist just sewed me in,” the actress, 36, revealed. “She was like, ‘This is what's happening,’ 10 minutes before I left the house.”

While Rodriguez doesn't remember the exact dress that caused the wardrobe malfunction, she'll never forget the process of making it work.

"I do remember her sewing me in and then un-sewing me out," the star said. "Like ripping me out of the dress.”

Reflecting on other stand-out fashion moments in her career, Rodriguez shared that the only designer gown she's ever kept is the strapless black Badgley Mischka dress she wore to the 2015 Golden Globes.

I don't keep anything. I always give [them] back. The only dress I've ever kept was my Golden Globe dress," Rodriguez (who took home the award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series that year) said. "When I won in it, they said that I can keep it."

The star later gifted the sentimental garment to a high school student named Jessica Casanova after the two had a sweet exchange on Twitter in 2016.

At the time, Casanova tweeted at the Jane the Virgin star to inform her that the navy off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown Rodriguez wore to the 2016 Golden Globes was her dream prom dress (a thought all of us have surely had while watching a red carpet event).

Rodriguez tweeted her back saying that while she doesn’t own that gown, she does own her 2015 strapless black Badgley Mischka dress and would be more than happy to lend it to the teen for her big day. And while it’s not the same dress of Casanova’s dreams, this one is even luckier, as Rodriguez was wearing it when she took home a Golden Globe.