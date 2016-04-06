Gina Rodriguez Promises 'I'm Cutting all My Hair Off'

When Gina Rodriguez burst onto the scene with a Golden Globe win, our second thought (after “That girl is awesome”) was “Oh great, now we’ve got a new celebrity hair crush.” Rodriguez is as attached to her flowing brunette locks as we are, but all of that’s about to change: While discussing her new partnership with John Freida, Rodriguez revealed to PeopleStyle that she’s about to cut them all off — and she’s scared to let them go.

“I’m gonna look different in a month,” Rodriguez tells PeopleStyle of her upcoming cut for a movie that she’s filming this summer. “I’m cutting all my hair off and dyeing it — cutting as in a Ruby Rose cut. This is gonna be my first transition in not rocking long hair.”



She’s so fond of her hair that she rarely even dyes it, saying, “I have in the past for a role. I had to dye it blonde — I didn’t bleach it and rather just did temporary color for the movie itself. But outside of that, I’ve never done anything like this.”

So is she ready for the chop? Rodriguez reveals that even though she’s nervous, she’ll survive.

“I get compliments [on my hair] all the time, and that’s what actually really scares me about cutting my hair,” she shares. “[But] I’ll live. It’s always like, ‘You have such pretty hair,’ or, ‘Your hair looks so healthy.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you, because I washed my hair today.’

And with her new partnership, she’s prepared for any products she might need for her upcoming major mane change. “I’m not the best hairstylist for all hair types, but especially when I’m going to go with this short cut, I’m thinking just I’ll blow dry it out, put some John Frieda Frizz Ease in to keep it moving and let it rock and chill.”

How do you think Rodriguez will look with short hair? Tell us below!

— Jillian Ruffo, with reporting by Nicole Sands