This 48-Hour Ugg Sale Is So Good, We Thought It Was a Mistake

The styles we're eyeing run the gamut, from cozy slippers we'll be wearing all holiday season to shearling-lined boots that'll keep our feet warm whenever you set foot outside the house come winter's chill. There are these super fluffy Oh Yeah slippers that are just as much an indoor shoe as they are an outdoor one. There are also these Ugg Estera Suede boots that are lined with super warm and comfy UGGplush that are just under $100 (the lowest price we've seen on these.)