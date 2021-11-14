This 48-Hour Ugg Sale Is So Good, We Thought It Was a Mistake
The temperatures are dropping, the leaves are falling, and the twinkling lights are popping up in cities across the nation. That can only mean one thing: It's the holiday season, baby! Holiday season, or well, Ugg season, as we like to call it in the fashion world. The iconic cold-weather shoe is a year-round footwear staple, but the minute the temps hit the low 60s, it's like an influx of Uggs, Uggs, Uggs, everywhere you go.
That's all to say that Uggs are perhaps the most beloved cold-weather shoe of the time — and celebs totally agree. Oprah already knew the shoe's power back in 2003 (or did she kick start its reign?) when it landed on her Favorite Things list 18 years ago. In addition to Oprah, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Garner, Selena Gomez, and supermodels are head-over-heels for Uggs, which has made them a pretty in demand footwear style, so much so that there have been actual shortages. We have news though: Uggs are in ample supply at Gilt, a member-only site you can join for free, and they're on sale.
Allow us to repeat: Uggs are on sale at Gilt right now, but you only have 48 hours to shop the deals. There are so many different styles included in this once-in-a-blue-moon shopping event, which is just enough to find your perfect pair, but not too much that you get overwhelmed by the options.
Best Deals from Gilt's Ugg Sale
- Ugg Estera Suede Boot, $99.99 (orig. $160)
- Ugg Pearle Slipper, $58.99 (orig. $80)
- Ugg Mini Bailey Bow Glimmer Suede Boot, $99.99 (orig. $160)
- Ugg Shaina Suede Boot, $99.99 (orig. $160)
- Ugg Court Suede Mule, $89.99 (orig. $475)
- Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $100)
The styles we're eyeing run the gamut, from cozy slippers we'll be wearing all holiday season to shearling-lined boots that'll keep our feet warm whenever you set foot outside the house come winter's chill. There are these super fluffy Oh Yeah slippers that are just as much an indoor shoe as they are an outdoor one. There are also these Ugg Estera Suede boots that are lined with super warm and comfy UGGplush that are just under $100 (the lowest price we've seen on these.)
Remember: You have just 48 hours to get a pair (or two) of Uggs at these prices. Your feet — and wallet — will thank you.
