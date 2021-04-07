Profile Menu
Ah, the perils of searching for the perfect warm-weather shoe. It's not easy to find a style that's comfy, breathable, and stylish, but leave it to Hollywood to introduce us to a simple sandal that's all that and more.
Tkees flip-flops are undeniably the most popular flip-flops in Hollywood. They've been around for decades, with sightings of the sleek, minimalist slides dating back to the early 2000s. Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Olivia Palermo are just a few notable celebs who own at least one pair and regularly wear them during spring and summer. And thanks to Gilt's latest sandal sale, now's your chance to grab your own for way less than usual. Tkees rarely get marked down, so this is one sale you don't want to miss out on!
So what is it about these seemingly simple flip-flops that has made them so popular among celebs and editors alike? Their sleek design is one reason. A minimalist slide that goes with everything in your wardrobe is an absolute necessity because wearing it requires very little thought. The aforementioned A-listers wear their Tkees with everything from jeans to dresses to swimsuits.
Buy It! Tkees Solid Leather Flip Flop, $32.99 (orig. $50); gilt.com
Tkees flip-flops are also made with a soft, supple leather, which means they're built to last. Unlike regular rubber flip-flops, the leather won't crack or crumble after repeated wear, and the durable strap won't break off mid-walk (we've all been there.)
Tkees flip-flops are also incredibly comfortable. Regular flip-flops usually don't have any sort of foot support, but the celeb-loved Tkees have a padded insole that's so soft and plush, you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud. And while probably you shouldn't wear these for miles-long walks (sneakers are your best bet for those), Tkees are a great alternative for grocery runs, brunch dates, and beach hangouts.
This celeb-loved sandal rarely goes on sale, but for the next 48 hours, you can scoop them up for up to 45 percent off. If you don't have an account with Gilt yet, just create one for free with your email address to access this sale and countless more.
Buy It! Tkees Riley Leather Flip Flop, $32.99 (orig. $50); gilt.com