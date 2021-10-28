The Hidden Gem of Sale Sites Dropped Exclusive Deals for PEOPLE Readers — Including Meghan Markle's Sneakers
As shopping editors, we rarely find ourselves paying full price for anything anymore — and that's especially easy thanks to Gilt. This hidden gem of a sale site has become one of our favorite places to shop online, because it always offers massive discounts on styles from coveted designers and name brands we know and love.
The retailer is constantly dropping new flash sales, which can last anywhere from 24 hours to a couple of days, so it's always exciting to come back and discover what's been newly marked down. At Gilt, you've got to be a member to shop the savings. All you need to do is enter your email address to create a free account and unlock the deals. If you have yet to sign up for our best kept secret sale site, you'll definitely want to right now.
We know you're probably shopping for holiday gifts extra early this year, so we've partnered with Gilt to bring you some of the best deals around the Internet on popular fashion brands that may be on your list. For a limited time, you can score up to 50 percent off over 240 styles from celeb-loved labels like Ugg, Birkenstock, Longchamp, Veja, and more.
This sale is exclusively for PEOPLE readers, and the only way to access it is by clicking this link. We pulled our seven favorite styles from the mix that would make great gifts for friends (or yourself), most of which are under $100.
What to Shop at Gilt's Exclusive Sale for PEOPLE Readers
- Ugg Estera Suede Boot, $99.99 (orig. $160)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Short Handle Tote, $89.99 (orig. $110)
- Taylor Ribbed Sweaterdress, $49.99 (orig. $99)
- Veja V-10 Suede-Trim Sneaker, $125.99 (orig. $150)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100)
- Ugg Pearle Slipper, $58.99 (orig. $80)
- Superga Pride Canvas Sneaker, $39.99 (orig. $85)
First thing you should add to your cart? The Veja V-10 sneakers that Meghan Markle wore during a royal engagement in 2018. She literally sent the Internet into a search frenzy after wearing them, and you can score a pair for $24 off.
A few other noteworthy celeb-approved products include the Longchamp tote bag that Kate Middleton has used for years for 18 percent off and this pair of Ugg boots that are similar to the classic style practically everyone in Hollywood owns for $60 off. Though you may be packing away your summer wardrobe, now's a good opportunity to get warm weather styles for cheap, like the Birkenstock Arizona slides that supermodels love, which are currently $30 off.
These exclusive deals expire on Saturday, October 30 at 6pm ET, which means there are less than 48 hours to take advantage of them. But with prices this low, it's pretty common for sizes to sell out quickly at Gilt, so you won't want to wait until the last minute.
Scroll down to shop our favorite items from the holy grail of secret sale sites before they go back to full price.
Related Items
- The Hidden Gem of Sale Sites Dropped Exclusive Deals for PEOPLE Readers — Including Meghan Markle's Sneakers
- Attention, Disney Fans! Nightmare Before Christmas and Colourpop Just Teamed Up on a New Makeup Line
- The Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Keeps 'Carpets and Floors Spotless' Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon
- Hollywood's Go-To Cozy Shoe Brand Secretly Put Slippers on Sale for 40% Off at Amazon