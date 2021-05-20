The Holy Grail of Secret Sale Sites Just Dropped 300+ Deals Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers
We're about to let you in on a fashion editor secret. To score the best deals on bags, shoes, dresses, jewelry, and more of the like, we turn to Gilt, which basically allows you to access sample sale-like discounts from the comfort of your own home — without the sample sale-level stress.
Shopping at Gilt is easy. All you have to do to access its member-only deals is sign up with your email, which is not only completely free, but also the simplest part, really. The hard part comes when you start scrolling through Gilt's seemingly endless markdowns, only to be left thinking: "Dang, I want everything!"
We hear you, and that's exactly why you'll want to read on. To make your Gilt shopping journey even easier, we've teamed up with the masterminds behind the markdowns to offer you even steeper discounts — everything on our list is less than $100. To access the curated deals that are only for PEOPLE readers, all you have to do is click here to visit the exclusive sale page.
Shop 9 Celeb-Approved Gilt Deals for PEOPLE Readers Only
- Hanky Panky Set of 2 Kensington Retro Thong, $24.50 (orig. $52)
- 7 for All Mankind The Ankle Night Black Super Skinny Jean, $63 (orig. $179)
- Joe's Jeans White Rolled Hem Short, $69.99 (orig. $148)
- Schutz S-Millu Suede Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $130)
- Onia Lola One-Piece, $89.99 (orig. $195)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Narrow Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100)
- Hat Attack Small Palm Tote, $49.99 (orig. $100)
- Ray-Ban Unisex RB3138 58mm Sunglasses, $79.99 (orig. $154)
- Sphera Milano 14K Over Silver CZ Charm Bracelet, $45.99 (orig. $100)
Want a new pair of summer sandals? You have a plethora of styles to choose from, like the iconic Birkenstocks Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, and Katie Holmes all love, or these super cute Schutz slides that have early 2000s vibes written all over them. Or how about a flattering one-piece swimsuit for upcoming beach days? You'll find no shortage of those here.
Lots of soft denim pieces are marked down for a limited time, too, but we're especially eyeing all of the styles from 7 for All Mankind, Sarah Jessica Parker's go-to denim brand that fashion editors can't stop raving about either. It might also be time to refresh your underwear drawer, and for that, you'll want to turn to Jennifer Aniston-loved Hanky Panky, a brand known for its pretty undies that are also exceptionally comfy.
Keep scrolling to shop our editor-loved summer picks for less.
Deals on Dresses
Sandal Sales
Swimwear Steals
Whether it's a new pair of sandals, a fresh summer dress, or a cute bathing suit, you'll have no problem finding what you're looking for — and heavily marked down at that — at Gilt during PEOPLE's Shopping Event.
Join PEOPLE now through May 21 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals. Sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
