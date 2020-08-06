Designer Face Masks Are Under $30 in This Secret Sale — for One Day Only

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Since the Centers for Disease Control began recommending that people wear cloth face masks in public areas to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, tons of retailers, from clothing brands to beauty brands, have released their own face coverings. Considering a cloth face mask should be sanitized at least once a day, it makes sense to invest in a few options so that you’re not washing the same mask every day. Luckily, there are tons of chic styles available now, and many are inexpensive or on sale. For instance: Designer secret sale site Gilt is running a flash deal on cloth face masks right now, and everything is under $30 for one day only.

There are options for both adults and kids in the sale, from designers like Marcus Adler and Dippin’ Daisy’s. There are also options to buy masks in packs of two, like this PilyQ set of two masks for $24, or packs of three, like this Tmrw Studio set of three masks for $30. In fact, there are so many options, you could even get one mask to match every one of your outfits if you wanted to.

Every mask fits CDC guidelines for a face covering, which recommends multiple layers of cloth and adjustable features for a secure fit over the nose and mouth.

If you’ve never shopped with Gilt before, it’s pretty easy: To take advantage of the discounts, all you have to do is sign up for a free membership with your email address. Then you’ll be granted access to tons of sales on designer items for women, men, and kids, as well as home goods. At any given time, over 20 sales are running at once, and new discounts are added every day.

Unfortunately, the sale only lasts for one day, and mask styles are selling quickly, so you’ll want to peruse the sale and make your selections sooner rather than later. To help you get the best deals, we highlighted our favorites, which you can find below. Check out our picks, then head over to Gilt to make a free account.

