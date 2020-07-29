Tons of Celeb-Loved Sandals Are Only $40 in This Secret Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Although celebrity style isn’t always the cheapest to emulate, sometimes you can find a particularly great sale that offers Hollywood-approved items for less. And right now, Gilt is giving you the chance to do just that: The designer discount site just launched a huge sale on sandals from celeb-loved brands like Soludos, Sorel, and Splendid, where everything is marked down to just $40.

There are over 250 shoes included in the sale, most of which can easily transition from a day at the beach to a summer night spent in the city. Many of the brands are star-approved — Hilary Duff, Jennifer Aniston, and Selena Gomez rely on Soludos for their go-to summer shoes, while Angelina Jolie and Kate Hudson often wear Sorel boots. Plus, Kendall Jenner and Lucy Hale have been spotted in elevated basics from casual-chic label Splendid, whose shoe styles are equally as reliable.

Celebrity picks aside, other notable discounts include these ballet flats from Nanette Lepore and these bold Vince Camuto pumps, both of which are also marked down to $40. Considering the starting price of some items is as high as $140, you’re looking at a savings of up to $100 a pair.

The discounts only last until Thursday, July 30, and items are selling fast — like this pair of Seychelles sandals, which are now only available in a few sizes. So when you spot something you like, you’re going to want to add it to your cart quickly (or risk losing out on great deals).

If you’ve never shopped with Gilt before, it’s simple: All you have to do to gain access to this sale is create an account. It’s totally free and only requires an email address. Once you have an account, you can check out not only this sale, but all of the others Gilt is currently running, too. Right now, for instance, you can also score up to 75 percent off popular beauty items from brands like Oribe or grab jeans from the celeb-loved J Brand for only 0. Most of the time, Gilt is running over 20 sales at once, and new ones are added daily.

To help you shop the best deals, we’ve listed 15 of our favorite Gilt discounts on celeb-loved shoes. Each discounted pair, below, is a perfect choice for the hot summer days still ahead of us.

