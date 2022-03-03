Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $70 Right Now — but the Sale Ends in Less Than 48 Hours
Some styles are clearly only loved by certain generations. While Gen Zers wouldn't be caught dead wearing skinny jeans, they're still Millennials' bread and butter. So, when a fashion item is unanimously approved, it's important to take note. If there's one pair of shoes people of all ages have been wearing for decades, it's Birkenstock sandals. And tons of the beloved shoes happen to be on sale right now, but you'll have to act fast.
Once dubbed an "ugly shoe," Birkenstock sandals are now loved by a wide variety of ages and tastes. Universally praised for their comfort, versatility, and durability by celebrities and customers alike, Birkenstock sandals are a spring and summer staple (and even winter if you're daring enough to wear socks with them.) If you haven't joined the long list of loyal lovers yet, now's the time, because we found an under-the-radar Birkenstock sale at Gilt, and prices start at just $70 — but the offer expires in less than 48 hours.
Shop the Birkenstock Sale at Gilt:
- Birkenstock Women's Narrow Birko-Flor Arizona Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Women's Birko-Flor Arizona Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Women's Boston Leather Clog, $99.99 (orig. $120)
- Birkenstock Women's Narrow Boston Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $145)
- Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Narrow Sandal, $119.99 (orig. $160)
Currently, nearly 200 Birkenstock clogs and sandals are discounted at Gilt, including the brand's signature Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, which Reese Witherspoon, Kristen Bell, and many more celebrities have worn on repeat. While the iconic style (which is on sale for just $70!) has reigned supreme as the most popular pick of the brand for years, the Birkenstock Boston clog is quickly becoming a new customer and celebrity favorite. Kendall Jenner and Lucy Hale were both just spotted wearing the closed-toe shoe, and a range of color options are marked down right now, too.
Countless celebs have given the comfy footwear their seal of approval over the years, from established actresses like Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes to It girls of the moment like Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid. Needless to say, Birkenstock sandals are a smart investment you'll get plenty of use out of.
The Gilt sale only lasts until 12 p.m. ET on March 4, so you have less than 48 hours to snag these staple styles for less. Below, shop some of the best Birkenstock sandals on sale at Gilt while you can.
