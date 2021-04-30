The Big Birkenstock Sale Is Back This Weekend Only — Just in Time for Warmer Weather

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Birkenstocks are everywhere. Your mom (or dad) probably owns a pair. Your favorite celebrity probably owns them, too. But do you? If you said yes, then we say: Get another! If you said no, then what in the world are you waiting for?

Gilt's latest sandal sale, which includes marked-down Birkenstocks, is here to make your dream of owning these "ugly" sandals a reality — and on a budget, at that. The slip-ons don't come cheap; they usually go for about $100 to $140 a pop and rarely go on sale anywhere. But when you shop at Gilt, the seemingly impossible is possible, like scoring a pair of celeb-loved Arizona Birkenstocks for $80. And all you have to do to get access to these prices is sign up for a free Gilt account.

Best Birkenstock Deals at Gilt

Birkenstocks are perhaps the smartest warm weather shoe investment you can make right now. First and foremost, they're incredibly comfortable thanks to the contoured cork footbed that shapes to the form of your feet and offers great arch support. The two adjustable buckle straps allow you to play around with the fit, as well. They're also lightweight, which makes them great when you're walking many miles in a day, and they're durable, which means they'll be with you for years.

No wonder so many celebs, like Kaia Gerber, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Kendall Jenner, and Heidi Klum have been wearing the slides for years — and with everything from activewear to classic jeans-and-tee combos.

When Gilt's Birkenstock discounts roll around (and it's been a while since there have been some), styles sell out pretty fast. Right now, there's a good selection of the classic comfort shoe still available, but by the end of the day, sizes will probably be completely gone.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal Credit: Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal Credit: Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal Credit: Gilt

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal Credit: Gilt