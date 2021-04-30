The Big Birkenstock Sale Is Back This Weekend Only — Just in Time for Warmer Weather
Snag celeb-loved Arizona slides for 20 percent off
Birkenstocks are everywhere. Your mom (or dad) probably owns a pair. Your favorite celebrity probably owns them, too. But do you? If you said yes, then we say: Get another! If you said no, then what in the world are you waiting for?
Gilt's latest sandal sale, which includes marked-down Birkenstocks, is here to make your dream of owning these "ugly" sandals a reality — and on a budget, at that. The slip-ons don't come cheap; they usually go for about $100 to $140 a pop and rarely go on sale anywhere. But when you shop at Gilt, the seemingly impossible is possible, like scoring a pair of celeb-loved Arizona Birkenstocks for $80. And all you have to do to get access to these prices is sign up for a free Gilt account.
Best Birkenstock Deals at Gilt
- Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $150)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $90)
Birkenstocks are perhaps the smartest warm weather shoe investment you can make right now. First and foremost, they're incredibly comfortable thanks to the contoured cork footbed that shapes to the form of your feet and offers great arch support. The two adjustable buckle straps allow you to play around with the fit, as well. They're also lightweight, which makes them great when you're walking many miles in a day, and they're durable, which means they'll be with you for years.
No wonder so many celebs, like Kaia Gerber, Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Kendall Jenner, and Heidi Klum have been wearing the slides for years — and with everything from activewear to classic jeans-and-tee combos.
When Gilt's Birkenstock discounts roll around (and it's been a while since there have been some), styles sell out pretty fast. Right now, there's a good selection of the classic comfort shoe still available, but by the end of the day, sizes will probably be completely gone.
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $109.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Mayari Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com
- The Big Birkenstock Sale Is Back This Weekend Only — Just in Time for Warmer Weather
- There Are Less Than 72 Hours to Get This Collapsible Trunk Organizer with 24,000 Perfect Reviews on Sale
- 6 Cordless Vacuums Amazon Shoppers Swear Are ‘Just as Good’ as Dyson Models — Starting at $93
- According to Nearly 19,000 Shoppers, This $24 Tool Is the Key to Cutting Down on Meal Prep Time