More Than 100 Birkenstocks Are Marked Down at This Secret Sale — Including the Celeb-Loved Arizona Sandal

Plenty of warm-weather indicators are already showing themselves. People are stepping out sans heavy coats, lightweight knits are replacing wool sweaters, and sandals are becoming the footwear norm (see you next winter, Ugg!). Snow and chilly temps may still linger in some parts of the country, but people are ready to shed the layers.
That's why we feel very confident in guessing that you'll see a whole lot of Birkenstocks in the coming weeks. Though its instantly recognizable Arizona slide never really goes away — some people wear it as a house shoe, others with a pair of socks when it gets cold — the transition from winter to spring is when the slide really comes out of hibernation.
It's perfect timing, really, that Gilt's latest Birkenstock sale is here just before the first day of spring. Anyone who's shopped these rare 72-hour deals that are exclusive to Gilt members knows that styles sell out faster than you can count to three, so it's a good thing that becoming a Gilt member is even faster: Simply sign up with your email to get access to thousands of jaw-droppingly good deals.
It's really no wonder celebs have been reaching for their Birkenstocks for years. Big names like Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, and Kaia Gerber rock them on repeat because that contoured footbed is so comfortable and easy to wear. And Reese Witherspoon once opted for the coziest style out there: a pair of shearling-lined slides, which are now 20 percent off.
Some of the most impressive styles in Gilt's Birkenstock sale include this 1-inch platform version of the classic Arizona style and these yellow Arizona suede slides that scream spring. Scroll down for more of the best deals from the Birkenstock sale at Gilt before it ends on Monday, March 15.
