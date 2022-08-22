Birkenstock Sandals Are Going for as Little as $60 at This Little-Known Retailer Right Now

No matter how many trendy shoes have flash-in-the-pan popularity among celebrities, one brand will continue to stand the test of time: Birkenstocks.

The instantly-recognizable sandals have been spotted on countless famous feet over the years, like those of longtime Birkenstock devotees Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Gigi Hadid, and Katie Holmes. Earlier this month, Tracee Ellis Ross and Melissa McCarthy added their names to the neverending list of Birkenstock fans when they both wore the sandals while out and about in New York City.

If you haven't hopped on the Birkenstock bandwagon yet, now's the time, because more than 100 pairs of Birkenstock shoes — including iconic picks like the Birkenstock Arizona and newer styles like the Boston Clog — are currently on sale at discount retailer Gilt.

Birkenstock Shoes on Sale at Gilt:

Everything returns to full price at 4 p.m. ET on August 26, so don't wait around on these killer deals. All you have to do to gain access to this Birkenstock sale (and more discounts on designer and celebrity-worn items dropped daily) is become a Gilt member for free by signing up with your email address.

While every pair of Birkenstock shoes is made with the brand's classic cork footbed for maximum comfort and mobility, the range of styles runs deep. Of course, the double buckle silhouette (aka the Birkenstock Arizona) is a fan favorite, but other coveted styles marked down right now include the single-strap version — the Birkenstock Madrid, which has been worn by Gwyneth Paltrow — and the Gizeh, a supportive thong style.

Lately, some stars have been gravitating toward a controversial shoe style that Sarah Jessica Parker has favored for years: clogs. Kendall Jenner, Kristen Bell, Kaia Gerber, and Hilary Duff have all stepped out in Birkenstock Boston Clogs recently, and the comfy closed-toe silhouette is better suited for cold weather than some other popular picks.

Summer is winding down and A-listers are already whipping out fall essentials like loafers and blazers. But one closet staple that isn't defined by its seasonality? Birkenstock shoes. Snag your own pair of the versatile footwear while styles are still marked down at Gilt and sizes stay in stock. Shop more discounted shoes below.

Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Narrow Arizona Birkobuc Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $110), gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Milano Oiled Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Medina Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $130); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Boston Rivet Logo Clog, $199.99 (orig. $250); gilt.com

