Birkenstocks Are Massively Marked Down at This Secret Sale — but Only for 72 Hours
Are you tired of your flip-flops yet? If you answered "yes," then you're in luck. Another classic summer shoe — that's arguably 10 times better than the majority of flip-flops out there — just got majorly discounted at a secret sale that's only happening for 72 hours.
Ready? Set. Go grab a pair of tried-and-true Birkenstocks from Gilt while you still can, because the prices on these beloved German comfort slides are some of the lowest we've ever seen. (We thought you'd be all ears now!) But before you can shop the sale, you'll have to sign up for a free Gilt account, which only requires a quick and simple email registration. Once that's set up, you'll gain access to thousands of member-only deals, including the Birkenstock event happening now.
By now, you probably know that flip-flops aren't made for miles-long walks. Pool hangouts and beach picnics, sure, but not if you're walking around town for hours at a time. Birkenstocks, on the other hand, are a much better walking slide; they offer ample support thanks to the contoured cork footbed and the double-strap upper that holds your foot in place. They also have a treaded sole that prevents slipping and adjustable buckles that allow for a customized fit.
Shop the Best Birkenstock Deals at Gilt
- Papillio by Birkenstock Gizeh Patent Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80)
- Birkenstock Women's Gizeh Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $115)
- Birkenstock Zurich Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
It's no wonder so many celebs wear them while walking around Hollywood. Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Charlize Theron have all repeatedly reached for their Birkenstocks when running errands. And if that doesn't speak to the shoe's comfort, we don't know what does.
Birkenstocks rarely go on sale. In fact, it's one shoe you likely won't find marked down during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but every now and then we spot discounted pairs at Gilt. Right now, you can scoop up popular Birkenstocks, like the classic Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal and the Gizeh Platform, for up to 40 percent off.
Even though the sale just started today, sizes are selling out fast. Get them now or risk missing your chance to snag Birkenstocks for less.
Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com
Buy It! Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80); gilt.com
Buy It! Papillio by Birkenstock Gizeh Patent Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com
- Birkenstocks Are Massively Marked Down at This Secret Sale — but Only for 72 Hours
- Shoppers Plan on Wearing This 'Light and Comfortable' Maxi Dress All Year — and It's Under $40
- Amazon Just Launched a Collection of Season-Transitioning Fashion — but It's Only Available for 30 Hours
- Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, and More Love These Skin-Friendly Face Masks — and They're on Super Sale