Birkenstocks Are Finally on Sale Again — and No, These Prices Aren't Typos
Summer is winding down, but sandal season is definitely not. Fall shoes might already be on your mind, but that doesn't mean you have to pack away all warm-weather shoes. Hot summer days that eventually turn into cool summer evenings are bound to pop up through the end of September, and there's one shoe that has the range for both: Birkenstocks.
Birkenstocks are popular this time of year for the simple reason that they're so easy to wear, incredibly comfy, and breathable. That said, plenty of celebs — looking at you Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber — actually wear the German slides year-round (just add socks!), so we don't expect the three-strap slides to disappear even as fall weather starts to make an appearance.
In fact, we anticipate seeing even more Birkenstocks on the streets in the coming weeks because they're majorly marked down at Gilt right now, which means people will definitely be stocking up. If you've never shopped at Gilt (our secret destination for seriously great fashion deals), allow us to explain. Simply sign up with your email — yes it's free! — to access thousands of markdowns that you have to see to believe. Sometimes, the discounts are so good, we mistake them for typos, but alas, they are not.
Shop the Best Birkenstock Deals at Gilt
- Birkenstock Madrid Birko-Flor Sandal, $59.99 (orig. $80)
- Birkenstock Gizeh Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100)
- Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Leather Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $130)
- Birkenstock Zurich Sandal, $79.99 (orig. $100)
Birkenstocks rarely get marked down, but once in a while, Gilt blesses us with a huge 72-hour long Birkenstock sale that includes hundreds of slides. It's happening right now, but as per usual, sizes are already selling out lightning fast, even though it just kicked off today.
Don't fret just yet. If you want a fresh pair of classic Arizonas — that's the style models and celebs love — you're in luck, because a few options still remain starting at just $69.99. You'll also find the one-strap Gizeh as well as the Madrid Birko-Flor that Sarah Jessica Parker just wore. Simply put, the options are endless (now if only the stock of sizes could be, too).
Shop our favorites from Gilt's Birkenstock sale below. You have 72 hours left. Ready, set, go!
