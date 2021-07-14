Gillian Anderson Ditches 'Uncomfortable' Bras: 'Don't Care If My Breasts Reach My Belly Button'

"I don't wear a bra anymore," The Crown star said during an Instagram Live Q&A

No bra is no problem for Gillian Anderson!

The 52-year-old actress opened up about her aversion to the undergarment during a Q&A with fans on Instagram Live Tuesday.

"I don't wear a bra anymore. I don't wear a bra. I can't wear a bra. I can't, no. I can't," The Crown star said, when asked about her go-to lockdown outfit during the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm sorry, but I don't care if I reach my belly button, my breasts reach my belly button. I'm not wearing a bra anymore. It's just too f------ uncomfortable."

As for her clothing of choice, Anderson said she would wear "comfortable" black track pants and a black hoodie "every day" if she could.

"[It's] probably the same as my go-to out-of-lockdown outfit," the actress added. "I'm so lazy."

In 2019, the Emmy winner officially joined the cast of The Crown as a young Margaret Thatcher for season 4 of the hit Netflix show. Her performance as the former prime minister has earned her a 2021 Primetime Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

The actress was "excited" to portray the "complicated and controversial woman" when she first secured the role.

"Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era," she said in a statement at the time.

Anderson earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Thatcher as well.

In February, Showtime revealed Anderson has been cast as Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of 32nd U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in an upcoming series about the life and times of the former first lady.

The first season of The First Lady (working title) will tap into the personal and political lives of Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfieffer), and Roosevelt.