Gillette Releases a #MeToo Ad Encouraging Men to Do Better — But Not Everyone Is Impressed

Gillette is taking a stance in the #MeToo era — but not everyone is thrilled about the decision.

On Sunday, the company released a commercial called “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be,” encouraging men around the nation to change their behaviors and become the best versions of themselves.

In the short clip, which features footage of news anchors reporting on the #MeToo movement, men who display poor behavior influenced by toxic masculinity towards women and other men, before the company shows them progressively changing their behaviors.

As the powerful clip plays, a male voiceover can be heard asking, “Is this the best a man can get? Is it?” — in reference to the company’s 30-year-long signature tagline.

He then goes on to say, “We can’t hide from it, it’s been going on far too long. We can’t laugh it off. Making the same old excuses. But something finally changed. And there will be no going back. Because we… We believe in the best in men. To say the right thing. To act the right way. Some already are, in ways big and small. But some is not enough. Because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow.”

On the company’s website, Gillette also shared an additional statement about the slogan and its decision to make a statement amid the #MeToo movement.

Acknowledging that its slogan originally began as an “aspirational statement, reflecting standards that many men strive to achieve,” the company explained that things have changed as of late and it intends on challenging the norm of expected male behavior.

The company also revealed that it would be donating $1 million per year for the next three years to non-profit organizations aimed at bettering men of all ages.

“We’re inviting all men along this journey with us – to strive to be better, to make us better, and to help each other be better,” the company said in a statement.

Despite its efforts, not everyone was impressed with the progressive move — with many social media users criticizing the company for its depiction of men, calling the company “anti-men” and “insulting.”

Facebook comments on the Gillette post Facebook

“Hey let’s tell 99% of our customer base that they are the worst people ever and they’ve been horrible people forever and they need to change and we don’t want them as customers unless they change. Great idea!” wrote one user.

“Way to imply men are horrid inhuman beings,” added another person. “You literally said all men are baseless animals on the actions of less than one percent of the population”

“Well I guess after 34 years of being a Gillette user it’s time to shop for a new brand of razor,” someone else said. “I taught my son to shave with a Gillette razor but he pointed this video out to me and ask if we could buy a different brand.”

A #BoycottGillette hashtag was even started on Twitter, while 128,000 users on YouTube disliked the commercial (in comparison to the 13,000 users who liked it.)

Others, however, felt the commercial was positive, important, and worthwhile.

“Thank you Gillette for this advert and being a part of enacting cultural change. I don’t know why so many men commenting here are so threatened by a video showing respect for women, opposing bullying and establishing good male role models,” a user wrote.

“Good ad,” added another user. “Don’t sweat all the cry babies having a meltdown because they feel attacked. Their response shows exactly why ads like this are needed.”

“Great campaign,” one user tweeted. “It’s too bad that a whole lot of men here think that being a man means not allowing themselves to feel feelings, or treat other people decently.”

“[The video is] not saying that no men respect women and act correctly. Just that not enough do,” wrote somebody else. “We as men can and should strive to be better.”