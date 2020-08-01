This Best-Selling T-Shirt Brand Made Comfy Face Masks That Are Under $2 Each

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Now that wearing a cloth face mask has become the norm, you might be looking to upgrade your temporary mask collection into something more permanent. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing a mask to slow the spread of coronavirus, it’s important to have a rotation of face coverings you feel 100 percent comfortable in. If you haven’t found anything that’s met your standards yet, you may want to try these soft tie-on masks from Gildan.

In case you don’t know, Gildan is the brand behind dozens of popular t-shirts and other apparel for men and women on Amazon (this pack of tees alone has a total of 29,660 reviews). The brand decided to take its comfy cotton fabric and transform it into face masks, which shoppers say feel just as cozy as its clothes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Gildan Reusable Tie-On Masks have a 100 percent cotton lining and 100 percent polyester shell. Instead of traditional earloops, they feature a set of adjustable ties that go around your head for a customizable fit. You can get them in black or white as a pack of 48 for $40 — which makes the cost of one mask just $1.20.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Gildan Reusable Tie-On Masks, Pack of 48, $39.99; amazon.com

While 48 masks may seem like a lot, it’s a smart investment if you have a big family or if you never want to worry about having a clean mask on hand while others are being laundered. Customers rave that the Gildan masks are high quality, “unbelievably comfortable,” and even the best reusable cloth masks they’ve purchased.

“These are unbelievable! I have a family of six, so buying multiple masks for everyone was looking like an expensive venture… until I found these gems,” one shopper wrote. “They fit my 6 year old, 8 year old, 12 year old, and both my partner and myself. I wore these masks 18 hours a day for 10 days to keep my family safe in case I became sick… overall, zero complaints. And the price/quantity received let me change my mask several times a day to continue to reduce risk.”

The masks don’t include a nose wire, but shoppers say it’s easy to add one to them if you’d like (you can get a pack of 100 pieces for as low as $9). Others even got crafty with the masks by tie-dying them or adding beads to the ties for some flair.