Gigi Hadid Reveals Matching Tattoo with Boyfriend Zayn Malik in Honor of Their Baby Daughter

The supermodel, 25, welcomed her first child, Khai, with the former One Direction singer in September

Gigi Hadid is making sure a part of her daughter is always with her.

The new mom, 25, revealed a small tattoo honoring the baby in a Vogue style video on Thursday, where she showcased her post-pregnancy skincare and makeup routine. As she lifts her arm to apply her foundation, the small tattoo can be seen on her bicep.

The tattoo matches the script on her boyfriend Zayn Malik's wrist, which is their daughter's name, Khai, written in Arabic.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Malik flashed his new tattoo on the inside of his right wrist during an Instagram Live soon after Hadid subtly revealed the name of her daughter with the former One Direction singer by adding "Khai's mom" to her Instagram bio.

Hadid and Malik have yet to show a picture of Khai's face, but they've shared little glimpses of her in photos.

The ultra-private approach is in line with the supermodel's pregnancy as she didn't share photos of her baby bump until August, a month before giving birth in September.

On Thursday, Hadid shared her first solo Vogue cover for the magazine's upcoming March 2021 issue, on newsstands Feb. 16.

The supermodel said she was celebrating the meaningful milestone with her daughter.

"Who would have thought I'd be feeding my baby girl her morning bottle as we share my first @voguemagazine solo cover?!" she wrote on Instagram.

"I am emotional and honored to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!" she added. "Khai is now rockin' in her Nemo bouncer so I can type this, and I'm reflecting on all the people, memories, flights & fittings, early mornings, late nights, laughs & tears, mishaps & miracles that have made up my almost-decade in fashion."

In addition to thanking stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson as well as editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the supermodel ended her post with a special shoutout to moms everywhere.

"I dedicate it to everyone who has lent me their time and talent in any way over the years, and I also dedicate it to all the moms who haven't brushed their hair in a couple days, either!" she wrote.

In an interview for the cover, the new mom opened up about her baby's delivery, proudly calling herself an "animal woman" for braving through the natural birth. She says the baby girl was a week late, and she wanted a "peaceful bringing to the world" for her first child.

"When you see someone do that, you look at them a bit differently. I probably looked crazy, actually," Hadid says, sharing that by her side was Malik, 28, mom Yolanda, sister Bella, a midwife and her assistant.

She also reveals that her former One Direction boyfriend caught their baby: "It didn't even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute." Hadid adds that Malik felt "helpless" seeing her in pain. "Z was like, 'That's how I felt! You feel so helpless to see the person you love in pain,' " she says.

The new mom says she had to "dig deep" during the birth, admitting she "knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is.' I loved that."