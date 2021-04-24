Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in September

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Show PDA on Her 26th Birthday as They Celebrate with Bella Hadid in N.Y.C.

Gigi Hadid celebrated another trip around the sun from the comfort of her home.

On Friday, the model rang in her 26th birthday with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, as they had a grilled cheese truck parked outside their building in New York City. The couple was joined by her sister Bella Hadid and mother Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi kept all eyes on her in a powder blue corduroy ensemble with a short-sleeve backless top, bell-bottoms and white square-toe kitten heels. She held hands with Malik, 28, who sported a blue and white plaid jacket.

Bella, 24, wore a sheer strappy top with orange corduroy pants and a pair of tan suede heels.

Also present for the socially-distanced celebration was Yolanda's boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, makeup artist Patrick Ta and modeling agent Luiz Mattos.

The birthday girl celebrated her big day with plenty of floral arrangements, including a bouquet from Malik. She and her guests also enjoyed some charcuterie and a cake shaped like a giant wedge of cheese.

"I wouldn't be able to do this life without you @gigihadid. Thank you for all that you have taught me and for always supporting me the way you do. Happy Birthday bestie. I love you so much," Bella wrote on Instagram.

Gigi and Malik welcomed their first child, daughter Khai, in September on Yolanda's Pennsylvania farm, where the extended family has been spending a majority of their lockdown.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter at the time. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Malik and Hadid recently celebrated their baby girl's 7-month birthday. "Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week," she wrote on Instagram.

Yolanda, 57, recently raved to PEOPLE about the family's new addition, in the wake of her mother Ans van den Herik in August 2019.