Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back On? Model Seemingly Confirms Rekindled Romance with New Photo

Have Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reconciled?

Though the duo announced in March that they had broken up after nearly two years together of dating, they were spotted kissing on the streets of New York City the following month.

And on Tuesday, Hadid shared a cuddly photo on her Instagram story after attending the Ocean’s 8 premiere. Although Malik’s face was hidden in the image, his bleached hair and tattoos were easily recognizable.

“After party like making it rain with Pokémon cards,” the 23-year-old model captioned the snap, adding cartoon characters — and a small yellow heart — to the photo.

Speculation that the couple might be rekindling their romance began when the 25-year-old singer was spotted at Hadid’s N.Y.C. home in April, leaving the apartment the next day wearing the same hoodie as the day prior.

The young couple confirmed their split in individual statements posted to Twitter back in March.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Hadid told fans in her own comments, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”

The model seemed to keep things open-ended, ending her statement, “As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

In a recent interview during On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the former One Direction member revealed his new single, “Let Me,” was inspired by his relationship with Hadid.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” he said, adding the song was written “about seven or eight months ago.”

“I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” he added about their split. “Things change, and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”