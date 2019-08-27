Gigi Hadid Wishes 'Queen' Blake Lively a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo of the Pregnant Star

Gigi Hadid has nothing but love and adoration for her close pal Blake Lively!

On Tuesday, the model, 24, celebrated Lively’s birthday week by writing a touching post for the Gossip Girl alum, who is currently expecting her third child, and thanked her for being such a great friend.

Alongside her sweet message on Instagram, which came two days after Lively officially turned 32, Hadid shared a candid snap of the longtime friends in the kitchen — the pregnant actress holding up a bowl while Hadid sat beside her and enjoyed a cup of coffee.

“It’s this Queen’s birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B,” Hadid captioned the photo. “You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways.”

Continuing on, Hadid jokingly vowed to show her appreciation for Lively through griddle cakes and disposable cameras.

“I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world-class disposable-camera photographers,” she wrote. “I love you ! Wishing you every blessing.”

Image zoom Blake Lively (left) and Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The duo have been friends for quite some time and have been spotted out together at numerous occasions, including the Met Gala and Taylor Swift‘s childhood hero-themed New Year’s Eve party. (Lively dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz while Hadid opted to be Mary Poppins.)

In April, Lively showed her adoration for Hadid on her 24th birthday in a series of sweet Instagram Story posts.

“Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid! Who’s more fun than you…no one,” she wrote beside a photo of the pals next to a black truck with a Christmas tree strapped to the top, which was captured by Access Online.

“You love and celebrate others,” Lively went on. “You build people up rather than tearing them down. You work so hard. You have so much appreciation. You’re present. And kind.”

“You’re insanely talented at things that no one is good at—like making chairs from scratch out of resin,” the actress continued. And you love everyone around you so fully. I’m happy to know your sweet spirit. Yeah. I just spoke about your spirit. Things have gotten deep.”

Image zoom Blake Lively (left) and Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Besides Hadid, Lively was showered with birthday wishes by her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Deadpool actor shared some never-before-seen candid photos of his wife in a hilarious birthday tribute on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” Reynolds, 42, wrote along with a series of photos, trolling his pregnant spouse with not-so-camera ready shots.

In nearly all of the photos, her eyes are closed while she smiled at the camera.

In May, the couple – who wed in 2012 – announced they were expecting their third child while at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu. The actress stepped out wearing a yellow dress which hugged her growing baby bump.

Reynolds and Lively are already parents to two daughters: 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez.

Though Reynolds is currently outnumbered, that doesn’t mean he’s hoping for a boy this time around.

“Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be,” he told PEOPLE in 2016.