Gigi Hadid Pulls Off 8 Outfit Changes in 72 Hours — See All Her Daring Looks!

Consider us impressed

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 2, 2023 09:11 AM
Gigi Hadid NYC
Photo: GEtty (4)

Gigi Hadid just proved she is the queen of the quick change.

The 27-year-old supermodel was seen strutting across all of New York City in an ensemble of eight of the best looks this fashion season had to offer. If that wasn't impressive enough, each of the looks was a vastly different aesthetic, ranging from classic glamour or and biker chic to elevated casual and full leather. On top of all of that … she pulled each of them off in less than 72 hours.

Hadid had good reason, though. The star was busy doing press for the Netflix competition series Next in Fashion, which she hosts alongside Queer Eye's Tan France. From appearing on The Tonight Show to photo ops in Times Square, it makes sense why she had to turn out so many looks in such a short amount of time.

Working our way backward in Hadid's street style fashion show, the model most recently wore aa sunset-colored, tie-dye Altuzarra gown that flowed from a warm maroon at her shoulders to a rich navy sea at the bottom. She paired the look with dark red boots and matching lips.

Gigi Hadid NYC
Getty (4)

Prior to that, she wore an all-white look consisting of a white mock neck, oversized matching blazer, tights, ballet flats, sunglasses and a gold and white purse.

Arguably one of the best looks she donned on the press tour was her Alexander McQueen moment. The white look featured a dramatic red eye printed on top of the elegant white gown, which she paired with red heels. Once she sported that 'fit out, she switched gears to a cool and casual KidSuper look with a cropped tee and graphic jeans.

For The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the star came layered in leather in a jade green Alexandre Vauthier look that featured skin-tight pants, a cinching belt and an oversized blazer with a hood.

Hadid also opted for an all-khaki, Brandon Maxwell look that was a playful take on the classic suit. The outfit had short dress pants, a half-unbuttoned shirt, a matching blazer and golden heels.

Her second look (and second to last here), was an all-black look consisting of a bomber jacket, latex leggings, biker gloves, heeled boots, box-shaped sunglasses, slicked-back hair and silver diamond jewelry.

And to kick off all her press, doing a segment on Good Morning America, Hadid opted for a gray Valentino look. The daring 'fit consisted of a cropped, short-sleeved gray knit sweater, a matching gray midi skirt that had a sequin floral design with a slit up to her hip tied together by three bows, red heels and, the star of the outfit, gray knit opera gloves.

