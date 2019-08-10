Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was Robbed in Mykonos and Vows to Never Return: 'Don't Let Insta Fool You'

Gigi Hadid is opening up about a horrible travel experience that has her vowing “never” to return to Mykonos, Greece.

On Thursday, Gigi, 24, shared photos from the trip — taken on a film camera — to her second Instagram account, which she dedicated to her photography, and warned her followers not to let social media “fool u” as her vacation was far from idyllic.

“Got robbed,” Gigi revealed in the caption of the post, which shows her posing in front of a mirror wearing a polka dot bikini.

“Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere,” she added.

Gigi, who traveled with her sisters Bella, Alana and Marielle Hadid, did not provide any further details on the incident.

Gigi’s dad Mohamed Hadid opened up about event to TMZ, explaining that while the girls were out, their rental home got robbed.

“Nobody got hurt, thank God,” Mohamed told the outlet.

When asked what was stolen, Mohamed said “just personal things” and that only Gigi and Bella were the only ones out of the sisters to get robbed.

A rep for Gigi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While talking to TMZ, Mohamed also spoke on Gigi dating former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

“I don’t even know who he is,” Mohamed told the reporter.

After calling off her engagement with Jed Wyatt during The Bachelorette‘s finale last month, Hannah Brown, 24, was spotted spending the night with Cameron, 26. However, the Bachelorette runner-up has since gone on at least two dates with Gigi.

On Monday night, the two were spotted at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City, PEOPLE confirmed. According to a source, the supermodel and Cameron enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke.

The group, made up of approximately eight guests, enjoyed some bar bites, including barbecue wings, beef sliders and fries, and stayed from about 6 to 9 p.m.

Hadid was photographed leaving the venue in blue biker shorts, a long-sleeved shirt and sneakers.

The outing came after a photo surfaced on Twitter of Hadid and Cameron together at Soho House in Brooklyn on Sunday. While the photo was taken from behind, obscuring their faces, the man in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron was wearing in other social media posts from the same day. (Reps for both did not respond to PEOPLE’ request for comment.)

Speaking to PEOPLE on Monday, Brown — who asked Cameron out during the Bachelorette finale last week — said she’s “not really sure where things stand with [Cameron] right now.”

Brown, 24, added that for now, she has no expectations when it comes to a relationship with Cameron.

“We both have things that are going on in our lives right now separately,” she said. “I’m keeping my options open.”