Gigi Hadid Walks NYFW Runway Barefoot After Her Heel Breaks: 'A Lil Wardrobe Malfunction'

Gigi Hadid handled a New York Fashion Week wardrobe malfunction like a true professional.

The 24-year-old model was walking in the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 runway show at Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday when her shoe broke.

“In the first opening ‘finale’ of Marc’s show Gigi’s heel broke,” longtime Jacobs stylist Katie Grand explained.

“If you see images from the first passage she has thigh high silver socks and white leather mules, and since we were at the other end of the armoury there wasn’t much we could do other than either fake a non-broken heel or rip off her socks and shoes and send her out barefoot, which we did, and was all the more natural for it,” Grand said. “Gigi and all the people from the show thank you all so much for being so patient, beautiful and inspiring.”

In her own Instagram post, Hadid praised the runway show as “one of the most incredible shows I’ve ever seen” and added that “sometimes a lil wardrobe malfunction can lead to the magic moments.”

“Walking in a dream ✨,” she wrote, alongside video and photos of her barefoot strut.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has had a shoe-related wardrobe malfunction on the runway. In 2017, she lost a platform heel during the second half of Anna Sui’s New York Fashion Week show.

At the time, the model continued strutting down the runway as if she still had the shoe on, impressively keeping her composure if nothing went wrong. It appeared one of her heels wasn’t properly secured amid the backstage rush.

And for the finale walk, Gigi held on to younger sister Bella Hadid, who closed the show, for extra support as she walked on the toes of her right foot with only a black sock on.

This year’s New York Fashion Week comes amid Hadid’s blossoming relationship with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron.

The pair were first photographed together last month and both attended the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on Sunday. A source recently told PEOPLE that, while they’ve been enjoying getting to know one another, Hadid and Cameron, 26, find dating in the spotlight to be a challenge.

“The media attention has been hard on Tyler and Gigi,” the insider said. “They’re trying to navigate it right now because they know how the press can pick apart every date they have and turn it into something bigger.”

Right now, the two are “still just getting to know each other and have fun,” the source said, adding, “They don’t want that pressure to push them further than where they are.”