Gigi Hadid has had a very eventful Milan Fashion Week. She was attacked by a stranger on the street (and fought him off with some amazing self-defense moves). She’s also been walking in so many shows and attending so many events that she didn’t even have time to change out of her romper Wednesday. And now she’s truly earned her supermodel stripes, because she just walked three shows in one day — and totally transformed into a real-life paper doll for the last one.

Gigi hit the Moschino runway in three whimsical looks, one quirkier than the next. First, an oversize lampshading look with a pill printed sweatshirt (available for purchase on Stylebop.com this Sunday). Next, she wore a floor-skimming tank dress with a lingerie-wearing paper doll cutout printed down the front, followed by the major gown moment: a column design with an oversize bow and paper doll tabs sticking out behind her back — totally a look we can see Katy Perry rocking on the red carpet.

And we can’t not mention her blunt, blonde, banged, ’50s-inspired wig — a look that was uniform on all the models.

Earlier in the day she walked Max Mara (she’s a brand ambassador and also made a stop at an event at the Milan store).

Then after getting assaulted on the street leaving the Max Mara show, managed to look calm and collected at the Fendi show later in the afternoon.

And along with Gigi at all three shows? Her sister, Bella, who actually opened the Fendi catwalk. “Had to hold back tears of pride & joy watching my beautiful lil sis open the @fendi show today!!!!!!!!” Gigi shared on Instagram.

Two things are for sure: The Hadid sisters are officially unstoppable and should not be messed with.