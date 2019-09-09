Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Both Attend Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show After Trip to the Netherlands

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron had a fashionable night out in New York City on Sunday.

The rumored couple — who have been spotted on several outings since August — were both photographed separately on the red carpet at the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, which was held at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.

Hadid, 24, looked stylish at the New York Fashion Week event in a long-sleeve metallic ensemble, which featured trousers that flared at the knees. The supermodel accessorized the look with brown heels, a black purse, drop earrings, and dark wide-brimmed fedora.

Cameron, 26, appeared more casual in light denim jeans (rolled at the cuff), and a short-sleeve light blue button-down shirt with a checkered pattern. The Bachelorette runner-up paired the ensemble with white sneakers.

RELATED: Bachelorette‘s Jed Wyatt Reacts to Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron & Gigi Hadid Love Triangle: ‘I Want Everyone to Be Happy’

Image zoom Gigi Hadid Brad Barket/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

Image zoom Tyler Cameron Matt Baron/Shutterstock

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron Consoles Gigi Hadid at Grandmother’s Funeral in the Netherlands

Just before their night out in the Big Apple, the two were photographed together in the Netherlands, attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik — who died on Aug. 30 from cancer.

Cameron was seen sweetly consoling Hadid, as she kept him close by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

They were first photographed together at SoHo House in Brooklyn in early August. Later that month, they were seen driving around N.Y.C. together, Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

Things really heated up between the pair when Hadid brought Cameron along to the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. after attending the MTV Video Music Awards. According to E! News, Taylor Swift gave Tyler “a big hug” when he arrived with Hadid, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron Reportedly Spotted on Date in N.Y.C.

Image zoom Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Getty; Splash

A source recently told PEOPLE that the duo is “being purposefully coy,” when it comes to the status of their relationship. “Their dates are definitely real and he’s having a good time,” the source added.

A second insider said that Cameron isn’t shy about the publicity surrounding his relationship with Hadid, and he likes the buzz it’s creating.

“Tyler lives in N.Y.C. now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s,” the source told PEOPLE. “He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”