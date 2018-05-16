Gigi Hadid Faces Backlash Over Pro-Palestine Tweets: 'Everything's Taken the Wrong Way'

Mike Pont/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is standing up for her Palestinian heritage once again — and her comments are causing Internet controversy.

The 23-year-old model, whose father, Mohamed Hadid, is of Palestinian origin, spoke out on Twitter in support of the Palestinians killed by Israeli troops at the Gaza border earlier this week. Hadid expressed that she feels the ongoing conflict isn’t about race or religion, but instead it’s centered around “greed.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. For me, this is not about religion or one against the other – it’s about the greed. #FreePalestine #freegaza #coexist,” Hadid wrote in the Tweet.

The backlash to her remarks was immediate. Many began to disagree with her message, accusing her of holding Israel’s Jewish citizens at fault. Stand With Us, a non-profit pro-Israel education and advocacy organization, replied to Hadid, saying, “So you’re saying that Jews who want to live in their homeland in peace and defend against shooting and bombing attacks are “greedy”!? Seriously? That’s the argument u wanna go with today?”

Hadid, however, says that that wasn’t her intention at all. “I didn’t call Jews greedy, but anyone who can’t look past their own ego will twist it that way,” she explains. “I’m saying coexistence (Palestinians & Israelis, as they once before lived…) is to not live in greed. That’s all I’d hope for. I don’t agree with the violence from either side.”

You’ll all see whatever side you want. My intent is never to further separate groups in hatred- I live my life loving everyone regardless of religion/race. So I will say again for the last time, I’m not anti-anyone. I am only pro- coexistence. That is all. #freepalestine — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 16, 2018

The discussion seems to be the last straw for the model, who has come under fire on social media on more than one occasion. Now, Hadid says that she’s no longer going to take a stand on online platforms, especially as it has led to anxiety in the past.

“Further & finally- I’m just gunna start keeping my opinions to myself. social media is one of the most frustrating & twisted things,” she writes. “Don’t be surprised when your faves drop off, it’s a double-edged sword. Everything’s taken & read the wrong way bc tweets can never show real depth.”

It’s not the first time Hadid and her family have aligned with their Palestinian heritage. Last year, Bella Hadid also spoke out in support of Palestine, after President Trump’s controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capitol.

“Seeing the sadness of my father, cousins, and Palestinian family that are feeling for our Palestinian ancestors makes this even harder to write. Jerusalem is home of all religions,” Hadid wrote. “For this to happen, I feel, makes us take 5 steps back making it harder to live in a world of peace. The TREATMENT of the Palestinian people is unfair, one-sided and should not be tolerated. I stand with Palestine.”