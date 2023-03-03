Gigi Hadid and Tan France Tease Drama and 'Creative, Daring' Designs in 'Next in Fashion' Season 2

There's a new model in town!

Netflix's Next in Fashion is back with a brand new host for season two. Supermodel Gigi Hadid joins season one's Tan France and the duo says fans can expect even more cutting-edge fashions and all the drama and emotion that goes along with it.

"The more that the season goes on, the deeper we go into each person's story, and it just makes so much sense about why they express themselves the way they do in this show," says Hadid.

Spencer Pazer/Netflix

This season finds 12 new contestants and an incredible list of guest stars, including models Hailey Bieber, Helena Christensen and Bella Hadid, as well as designers Olivier Rousteing and Donatella Versace.

The new designers are competing for the prize by creating what France calls "aspirational, creative, daring" designs. The veteran host wants it to be clear, though, that the judging panel was not looking for the best, most skilled designer — they were looking for a creative person with a vision.

"The designers are young, fresh," France tells PEOPLE. "Most of our designers have not done this for 10 or 15 years. Many of them haven't gone to design school, they are self-taught, and so we see incredible creatives this season who are at the very start of what they hope they will become — which is massive."

Spencer Pazer/Netflix

Hadid echoes France, adding that the goal wasn't to discover "the next best sewer or the next best technical cutter," because Netflix wanted to keep the competition "realistic." Contestants have eight hours to create a look to send out for judging, and Hadid says they knew the finished product wouldn't be "perfect."

It's because of their search for true creativity that Hadid says viewers will be wowed by what goes down the runway.

"We are doing this show to give people a prompt to express their creative vision to a really whimsical, fun, inspiring place that's more editorial than ready-to-wear," she shares.

Adds France: "There's a few major surprises that we will not spoil."

Spencer Pazer/Netflix

Across the 10-episode season, Hadid and France learned a lot from each other, from their guest stars and, most of all, from their designers, who were fully authentic.

"I think [the show] is going to inspire so many people that watch to just be true to who you are because there's not one person that's the same on this show," Hadid says. "I think that however they are different is why they're celebrated. That is what's fun about getting dressed and being a creative person."

Even the clothes each designer wore to the studio was something France says he looked forward to. The Queer Eye star tells PEOPLE he was "excited" to see what they wore every single day in addition to the "really daring" creations they sent down the runway.

Spencer Pazer/Netflix

Though she was the new kid in town, Hadid tells PEOPLE that working with the style pro made her hosting gig a little easier.

Gushing over France, Hadid says she felt so "lucky" to have someone by her side who made her "feel really confident" in taking on the role. "I learned so much from watching him be so good at what he does," she adds.

Perhaps the best part of their co-hosting gig, though, was the fact that France was there to pick Hadid up if she was feeling doubtful. "If I was nervous about something, Tan would be like, 'I'm proud of you.' That helped me get through anything."

"I think the audience is going to see a side of her that we don't typically get to see," France says, adding there were times when she got "so emotional" with designers that it was "gorgeous" to see.

Next in Fashion is available for streaming on Netflix now.