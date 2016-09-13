Last week, Gigi Hadid walked the runway of her very own fashion show for her new clothing line collaboration, TommyxGigi. And in her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar‘s October issue, she’s talking opening about the experience. Read on to find out about what it was like to design a collection with Tommy Hilfiger, where she goes to shop in N.Y.C. and what she does to unwind.

“Designing with Tommy was an incredible experience,” Hadid tells Harper’s Bazaar. “Every time I see him he just reminds me that being positive is so important. He’s always happy and welcoming and warm and it trickles down through his entire company. Being nice is so important. It’s something that I think Tommy appreciates in me and something I appreciate in him, so that’s why we work really well together.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Karl Lagerfeld

During the design process, Hadid was very hands on — choosing everything from the styles of the pieces to the texture of the fabrics.

“I worked a lot with the textures first, before we started getting into shapes because I wanted it to feel good, she says. “I wanted the sweaters to be soft and the coats to be a good thickness and all of the little things. The second and third meetings were more of the details… I hope that people can feel that time we put into it when they put the clothes on because the quality was really important to us.”

To present the nautical-yet-sporty collection, Hadid and Hilfiger put on a major runway show — it was carnival themed! — at what she describes to Harper’s Bazaar as one of her favorite N.Y.C landmarks, the South Street Seaport. Another favorite: Emack & Bolio’s ice cream, where she orders a grasshopper pie. And as far as shopping goes, she heads to stores near Saks Fifth Avenue — including Topshop.

Image zoom Credit: Bjorn Iooss

So what does the model do when she isn’t working, shopping or eating ice cream? you can find her boxing… or eating a burger.

“I rode horses and played volleyball back home, so when I came to New York, it was really hard for me to just go to the gym,” she shares. “I need to have a sport and wake up and want to get better at something and boxing does that for me… My personal motto is ‘Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane,’ so if I’m in the mood, I’ll go to JG Melon in the West Village.”

And when it comes to winding down, she’s just like any other 20-something girl, blasting — and belting — show tunes, a past-time that she says her boyfriend Zayn Malik is fond of as well.

“I love to sing Broadway show tunes at home, which makes me the worst neighbor but is a good stress reliever,” she shares. “I love ‘Popular’ from Wicked. That’s the only one I’ll tell you because I know at some point, someone’s going to ask me to do this and that’s the only one I’m willing to do publicly. My boyfriend gets into it too.”